4 popular credit cards for a good cinema experience. Check the list here

If you are a credit card user and a movie buff at the same time, you may consider securing a card that offers steep discounts on movie tickets.
There are a number of cards which cater to the movie goers, especially the ones who love to watch the latest flick on the silver screen. Here, we list out credit cards, which offer discounts and free tickets. Notably, cardholders should also consider other factors such as annual fee at the time of applying for credit card. This is because the benefits accruing on these cards should not be offset by the costs they bear.
I. ICICI Bank Coral Credit Card: It offers discounts on movie tickets on BookMyShow and Inox twice a month. The discount can be 25 percent upto a maximum of ₹100. Not too much?
It is true but over a period of time, this may lead to considerable savings if you are a regular cinemagoer.
II. RBL Bank Play Credit Card: The credit card offers ₹500 discount on movies, streams, events, plays, sports, activities bookings on Bookmyshow.
III. Axis Bank Neo Credit Card: This card offers 10 percent off on every purchase of movie ticket with a monthly cap of ₹100.
IV. HDFC Bank Times Credit Card: There is a 25 per cent off on movie tickets via BookMyShow. A cardholder can buy a maximum of four discounted tickets per card per month.
A maximum discount of ₹350 can be availed per transaction by cardholder. A discount of ₹50 on Food and Beverage can be availed only once by the user.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit, you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit score. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
