4 popular entry-level credit cards with rewards, cashback and benefits

A credit card allows you to manage your expenses in a proper way if it is used wisely. What is the ideal time to get a credit card? You can get a credit card once you start earning a stable income, as it enables you to build a credit history. But beginners should carefully weigh options while choosing the right credit card. An entry-level credit card with basic features is enough for beginners.

Here is a guide on what to look for when choosing an entry-level credit card, a list of popular credit cards in the category, and the benefits they offer.

What is the minimum income requirement for availing a credit card? A stable income, which can be in the form of a salary or through self-employment, is the basic criterion for getting a credit card. The minimum income requirement varies with each bank but is typically between ₹15000- ₹30000 per month.

“Salary is a crucial deciding factor for credit cards. Typically, you should be either a salaried or self-employed individual to apply for a credit card. When you use the card’s credit limit, you should have the means to repay it. Furthermore, the type of credit card you’re eligible for will depend on your income,” HDFC Bank said in its eligibility criteria for credit cards. Premium credit cards have a higher income threshold and also come with minimum annual spending thresholds.

What is the credit limit for entry-level credit cards? The credit limit for entry-level credit cards, which are typically given to new applicants, is quite low. The limit, which again varies with each bank, depends on income, age, and other factors. Card issuers enhance the limit once customers establish good spending habits and payback history.

What are the features of a good entry-level credit card? Credit cards that charge either a low or nil joining/annual fee are considered good for first-time users. Look for cards that offer higher cashback, as it will be a good incentive to spend money. You should choose cards that offer good rewards/cashbacks on your regular spending categories, such as groceries, utility bills, and fuel. Entry-level cards should also have a simple approval process and must be available without a credit score.

Secured credit cards, which are issued against bank fixed deposits (FDs), are also ideal for beginners. The available credit limit in a secured credit card is typically equal to the FD amount taken by the customer. This prevents cardholders from overspending. They are quite useful for those who neither have a long credit history nor a credit score.

Most banks offer customers secured credit cards either at a nominal charge or in some cases without any annual or joining fee. The cash withdrawal benefit is usually 100% of the credit limit. Individuals who open an FD of as low as ₹10000 would be able to avail secured credit cards from banks.

Here are some of the popular entry-level credit cards and their basic features

Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card The Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card offers benefits for Amazon Prime and non-Prime members. You can get high earnings, reward points, and more. The best part about this card is that the rewards do not have a limit or expiry.

Joining Fee: Nil

Annual Fee: Nil

Eligibility: An Indian citizen over 21 years of age. A salaried individual with a monthly income of ₹20000. Self-employed individual with an annual income of ₹3.6 lakh.

Benefits: 5% cashback on transactions made at www.amazon.in for Amazon Prime members. Earn 3% cashback on transactions made at www.amazon.in for customers who are not Amazon Prime members. 2% cashback on transacting at over 100 Amazon Pay merchant partners onusing this card on Amazon Pay. 1% cashback on all other payments. Over and above the existing offers (if any) | Earnings will be in the form of an Amazon Pay balance.

Also Read | Credit card spending hits all time high in July, shows RBI data

Axis Bank ACE Credit Card This card offers cashback on a whole range of transactions.

Joining Fee: ₹499

Annual Fee: ₹499

Eligibility: Indian citizens with minimum 21 years and maximum 60 years of age

Benefits: 5% cashback on bill payments, including electricity, gas, DTH, and mobile recharge on Google Pay, 4% cashback on Swiggy, Zomato, and Ola. 1.5% cashback on all other spends. 1% fuel surcharge waiver on fuel purchases at all fuel stations across the country. Valid on transactions between ₹400 and ₹4000, maximum benefit of ₹500 per statement.

Also Read | Scheme offering UPI-linked credit cards to street vendors gets extension

SimplyCLICK SBI Card Joining Fee: ₹499 plus applicable taxes

Annual Fee: ₹499 plus applicable taxes

Eligibility: Indian citizens with minimum 21 years and maximum 70 years of age

Benefits: Amazon.in gift card worth ₹500 on payment of the Annual Fee of ₹499. Earn 10X Reward Points on online spends with exclusive partners: Apollo 24x7/BookMyShow/Cleartrip/ Dominos/ IGP/ Myntra/ Netmeds/ Yatra. Earn 5X Reward Points on all other online spends. 1% fuel surcharge waiver for each transaction between ₹500 and ₹3000 (exclusive of GST, wherever applicable, and all other charges).

Also Read | 6 smart tips to pay your credit card bill without extra charges

HDFC MoneyBack+ Credit Card Joining Fee: ₹500 plus applicable taxes

Annual Fee: ₹500 plus applicable taxes

Benefits: 10X CashPoints (3.3% Valueback) on Amazon, Flipkart, Swiggy, Reliance Smart SuperStore, and BigBasket. 2 CashPoints per ₹150 spent on other spends. Get ₹500 gift voucher on spends on ₹50000 per calendar quarter.

Eligibility: Salaried Indian citizen: Age—Minimum 21 years and maximum 60 years

Income: Net Monthly Income> ₹20000

Self Employed Indian citizen: Age— Minimum 21 years and maximum 60 years

Income: ITR (Income Tax Return) > ₹6 lakh per annum.

Allirajan M is a journalist with over two decades of experience. He has worked with several leading media organisations in the country and has been writing on mutual funds for nearly 16 years.

For all personal finance updates, visit here.