4 private banks offering inflation-beating returns on FDs for senior citizens

Retail investors in fixed deposits gain the most whenever a repo rate is raised since deposit interest rates start to climb. An illustration of this is the repo rate increase of 50 basis points to 4.90 per cent that the RBI implemented during its June MPC meeting. It is best to seek the bank providing the highest interest rates compared to its category because investors in fixed deposits are aware that interest rates are on the rise. Investors in fixed deposits should take into account that, according to statistics from the National Statistical Office (NSC), the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation rate moved down to 7.04 per cent in May 2022 from an 8-year high of 7.79 per cent in the previous month April. And this shows that, if kept invested for a long time, fixed deposit investors, particularly older persons, can now obtain returns on their fixed deposits that beat inflation.

