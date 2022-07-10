Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Money / Personal Finance /  4 private banks offering inflation-beating returns on FDs for senior citizens

4 private banks offering inflation-beating returns on FDs for senior citizens

It is best to seek the bank providing the highest interest rates compared to its category because investors in fixed deposits are aware that interest rates are on the rise.
2 min read . 09:25 PM ISTVipul Das

  • Retail investors in fixed deposits gain the most whenever a repo rate is raised since deposit interest rates start to climb.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Retail investors in fixed deposits gain the most whenever a repo rate is raised since deposit interest rates start to climb. An illustration of this is the repo rate increase of 50 basis points to 4.90 per cent that the RBI implemented during its June MPC meeting. It is best to seek the bank providing the highest interest rates compared to its category because investors in fixed deposits are aware that interest rates are on the rise. Investors in fixed deposits should take into account that, according to statistics from the National Statistical Office (NSC), the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation rate moved down to 7.04 per cent in May 2022 from an 8-year high of 7.79 per cent in the previous month April. And this shows that, if kept invested for a long time, fixed deposit investors, particularly older persons, can now obtain returns on their fixed deposits that beat inflation.

Retail investors in fixed deposits gain the most whenever a repo rate is raised since deposit interest rates start to climb. An illustration of this is the repo rate increase of 50 basis points to 4.90 per cent that the RBI implemented during its June MPC meeting. It is best to seek the bank providing the highest interest rates compared to its category because investors in fixed deposits are aware that interest rates are on the rise. Investors in fixed deposits should take into account that, according to statistics from the National Statistical Office (NSC), the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation rate moved down to 7.04 per cent in May 2022 from an 8-year high of 7.79 per cent in the previous month April. And this shows that, if kept invested for a long time, fixed deposit investors, particularly older persons, can now obtain returns on their fixed deposits that beat inflation.

Bandhan Bank

Bandhan Bank increased its interest rates on fixed deposits under 2 Cr on July 4, 2022. Following the modification, the bank is now providing elderly people with fixed deposits ranging from 7 days to 10 years at rates between 3.75 per cent and 6.35 per cent. The bank is providing senior citizens with a maximum interest rate of 7.25 per cent on deposits maturing in 2 years to less than 5 years, which is 0.21 per cent more than the current inflation rate.

Bandhan Bank

Bandhan Bank increased its interest rates on fixed deposits under 2 Cr on July 4, 2022. Following the modification, the bank is now providing elderly people with fixed deposits ranging from 7 days to 10 years at rates between 3.75 per cent and 6.35 per cent. The bank is providing senior citizens with a maximum interest rate of 7.25 per cent on deposits maturing in 2 years to less than 5 years, which is 0.21 per cent more than the current inflation rate.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial
View Full Image
Bandhan Bank
Click on the image to enlarge

DCB Bank

The bank increased its interest rates on fixed deposits under 2 Cr on June 22, 2022. Following the modification, the bank is now providing fixed deposits with terms ranging from 7 days to 120 months at a rate between 5.30 per cent and 7.10 per cent to older adults. On deposits maturing in 18 to 120 months, elderly persons will get a maximum rate of 7.10 per cent, which is 6 basis points higher than the inflation rate.

View Full Image
DCB Bank FD Rates
Click on the image to enlarge

Yes Bank

Yes Bank recently changed the interest rates on fixed deposits below 2 crore on June 18, 2022. The bank is currently giving older people 3.75 per cent to 7.25 per cent interest on deposits with maturities ranging from 7 days to 10 years. Whereas, the bank offers a maximum rate of 7.25 per cent on deposits with maturities between three and ten years, which is 0.21 per cent higher than the inflation rate for older residents.

View Full Image
Yes Bank FD Rates
Click on the image to enlarge

RBL Bank

RBL Bank increased interest rates on fixed deposits below 2 Cr on June 8, 2022. Currently, the bank provides fixed deposits maturing in 7 days to 240 months at 3.75 per cent to 6.25 per cent to older persons. RBL Bank gives senior citizens a maximum interest rate of 7.15 per cent on deposits that mature in 15 months, which is 0.11 per cent or 11 basis points higher than inflation.

View Full Image
RBL Bank FD Rates
Click on the image to enlarge