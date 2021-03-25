4 pros and cons of buying car insurance online

Missing out on premium discounts: Voluntary excess in an insurance policy always remain a grey area for most policyholders as to why should one opt for it. Normally, insurers allow policy buyers to share a portion of the risk associated with the insurance. This is known as the “excess", this is a pre-determined claim amount that is borne by the insured at the time of claim settlement. So, this way voluntary excess can be bought over and above the compulsory excess to get a discount on your premium. However, to understand this, you must take help from an insurance expert before buying a policy. Mostly, when you buy a policy online, you can miss out on this important aspect which helps in lowering your car’s insurance premium. “The other disadvantage is there are some features such as 'voluntary excess' that buyer may not understand and skip it. On opting for such features, the premium could have been lowered," said Parashar.