4 real estate strategies investors must know seeing the current market

Investment in shops

According to Ankit Aggarwal, MD, Devika Group real estate investors can look for investment in shops. “Maintenance cost of a shop is likewise low contrasted with private properties. Shops are secure and chances of infringement are negligible, particularly in the event that you put resources into shops at shopping centers. India is walking towards coordinated retail and shopping center culture and this pattern will keep on growing for future time; therefore interest in retail property is a smart choice," he said.