4 risk free fixed income investments for senior citizens with over 8% returns

Transport Development Finance Corporation Ltd. (TDFC)

Because the Tamil Nadu Transport Development Finance Corporation Ltd. (TDFC) is a non-banking financial company owned entirely by the Tamil Nadu government, there is no risk concerning deposits or returns. This NBFC has two fixed deposit options: one is the Periodic Interest Payment Scheme (PIPS), in which interest is paid monthly, quarterly, or annually, and the other is the Monthly Multiplier Scheme (MMS), in which the interest rate is compounded quarterly and paid along with the principal amount at maturity. The corporation gives an interest rate of 8.25 per cent on deposits of 36 to 48 months under the MMS programme, and a maximum rate of 8.50 per cent on deposits of 60 months to elderly persons. Senior citizens can receive an annual rate of 8.51 per cent on deposits of 36 to 48 months and 8.77 per cent on deposits of 60 months under the PIPS plan.