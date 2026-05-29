4 signs you’re doing good financially than most Indians — even if you don’t feel rich; expert says, ‘75% fail this test’

Financial success does not always look flashy. Often, it shows up in small but powerful habits — handling emergencies calmly, staying away from costly debt, investing consistently, and not chasing appearances. If these four signs sound familiar, chances are you are already doing far better financially than you think. Here's how it works
‘Yon need just 4 signs that tell me you are doing well financially,’ explains Rahul Patel, Founder at Aalps Wealth India Pvt Ltd & Aalps Global.
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Being financially stable is not always about luxury. Sometimes, it is simply about handling emergencies without stress. If you are able to do that you are already ahead of the most.
However, this ₹1 lakh expense only refers to liquid money you can access immediately.
“If you can absorb a sudden ₹1 lakh shock without your month falling apart, you are already ahead of most people around you,” notes Patel.
75% of Indians cannot do this.
Financial progress is not just about earning more, but also about managing debt wisely and investing consistently. Staying away from costly loans while regularly investing a part of your income signals strong financial discipline.
Focus on the word high interest. Patel recommends, “Do not keep any debt which is more than 10% for long”
Consistently investing 15-20% of your income is a strong sign of financial stability. Regular contributions to PPF, EPF, SIPs, mutual funds, or stocks help build long-term wealth steadily over time.
Your PPF and EPF contributions count here as well but only if they are consistent and not touched, Patel says and adds, “And, if 15-20% of every salary is into buying assets (MFs, Stocks, SIPs) , you are doing well.”
You do not upgrade brands to impress people.
You value quiet, consistent, unglamorous progress toward goals that actually matter to you, the expert points out
Building wealth quietly is a strategy. The ones doing it right are almost always the ones you would never guess.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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