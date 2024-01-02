4 proven ways in which zillenials can safeguard both health and wealth in 2024
When it comes to health insurance, youngsters generally have a misconception that it is only for older people. This misconception is nothing new, it has been passed on to people for ages.
In the ever-evolving landscape of life, Zillenials (Gen Z + Millennials) find themselves at the crossroads of two dynamic generations. As they step into 2024, a year brimming with potential and promise, it’s important for them to embark on a journey of self-care that intertwines health and financial well-being. This is not merely about resolutions but rather about forging a path towards a sustainable future.