4% withdrawal rule: Mutual funds monthly SIP you need to meet post-retirement wishes3 min read . Updated: 28 Aug 2022, 12:48 PM IST
- To apply 4% withdrawal rule to meet retirement wishes, one needs to remember 15 x 15 x 15 rule of mutual funds
Listen to this article
4% withdrawal rule: Meeting post-retirement wishes is something that depends much upon one's financial planning. According to tax and investment experts, one needs to plan for one's retirement at the beginning of one's career or say from at least 30 years of age. In that case, the investor will have a long 30 years for investing. They said that long term investment helps an investor to start with smallest possible monthly investment if he or she don't have an upfront amount for one time investing.