On how to accumulate ₹6.75 crore in next 30 years, Kartik Jhaveri, Director — Wealth at Transcend Capital said, "Equity mutual funds are the best option as they give around 15 per cent return in such a long term perspective. He said that 15 x 15 x 15 rule of mutual funds suggest that if a person invests in mutual funds in SIP mode for 15 years, he or she would get around 15 per cent return on one's money. As the investment is for 30 years, one can expect to get around 15 per cent return on one's money. However, my suggestion is to use 15 per cent annual step up to keep the monthly SIP at lowest possible level and increase the monthly SIP amount with increase in one's annual income."