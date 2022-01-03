40% Indians to invest in equities and mutual funds in 2022: Survey

The survey findings reveal that 1 in 7 families is likely to spend on residential property in 2022, while 2 in 5 families are likely to prefer investments in equities or mutual funds in the current year. Of those surveyed—1 in 7 families said they are likely to spend on residential property in 2022; while 1 in 6 families is likely to spend on a 4-wheeler vehicle in 2022. Meanwhile, 1 in 7 families said they are likely to spend on gold, diamond, silver or multiple types of jewellery in 2022. 1 in 6 Indian families likely to increase their health insurance coverage in 2022, the survey said in its findings.