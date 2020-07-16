40% or -7%? How much did your investments earn in last one year

Gold: Gold is the clear winner in the last one year in terms of its performance. The yellow metal is still hovering around its lifetime highs. At present the metal is at ₹49,150 per 10 gram. However, will these returns sustain is a big question. Experts believe gold is a hedge against inflation and typically performs better than equities and debt in times of global turmoil. Small portion of your portfolio can be attributed to it to save the downfall when all other asset classes fall.