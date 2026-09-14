430 mutual funds hold Eternal as the Zomato-Blinkit parent gains 45% in six months: Which funds are betting big?

Eternal, the parent company of Zomato and Blinkit, has seen its shares climb 45.36% in the past six months, closing at ₹322.75 on 11 September 2026. The sharp rise in the stock comes as mutual funds continue to hold sizeable positions in Eternal. As many as 430 actively managed schemes held the stock in July 2026, according to Value Research data, with some funds allocating more than 10% of their portfolios to it.
The company also houses other businesses including District and Hyperpure, making the stock a broader consumer-internet play rather than just a food-delivery story. Here are the mutual funds with the biggest exposure to Eternal and how these funds have performed over the past six months.
HDFC Consumption Fund had the highest allocation to Eternal at 10.7% of its portfolio, according to Value Research's July 2026 data. It was followed by UTI Transportation and Logistics Fund at 9.8% and ICICI Prudential Transportation and Logistics Fund at 9.6%.
HDFC Innovation Fund and UTI Innovation Fund each had 9.5% of their portfolios in Eternal. UTI India Consumer Fund had 9.3%, while Tata India Consumer Fund had 8.9%.
Mutual fund
Allocation to Eternal
|HDFC Consumption Fund
|10.7%
|UTI Transportation and Logistics Fund
|9.8%
|ICICI Prudential Transportation & Logistics Fund
|9.6%
|HDFC Innovation Fund
|9.5%
|UTI Innovation Fund
|9.5%
|UTI India Consumer Fund
|9.3%
|Tata India Consumer Fund
|8.9%
|Sundaram Consumption Fund
|8.6%
|SBI Innovative Opportunities Fund
|8.4%
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Transportation and Logistics Fund
|8.2%
|Source: Value Research. Based on July 2026 portfolio disclosures. Only actively managed funds have been considered.
The sizeable allocations extend beyond consumption, transportation and innovation-focused schemes. Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund had 8.1% of its portfolio in Eternal, while Helios Financial Services Fund had 6.8% and ITI Arbitrage Fund had 6.4%.
Motilal Oswal Digital India Fund had a 6.1% allocation, followed by Franklin India Technology Fund at 5.7% and Motilal Oswal Consumption Fund at 5.5%.
Mutual fund
Allocation to Eternal
|Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund
|8.1%
|Helios Financial Services Fund
|6.8%
|ITI Arbitrage Fund
|6.4%
|Motilal Oswal Digital India Fund
|6.1%
|Franklin India Technology Fund
|5.7%
|Motilal Oswal Consumption Fund
|5.5%
|Source: Value Research. Based on July 2026 portfolio disclosures. Only actively managed funds have been considered.
The funds with the biggest Eternal allocations have delivered markedly different returns over the same six-month period. UTI Innovation Fund, which had 9.5% of its portfolio in Eternal, gained 26.97%, while SBI Innovative Opportunities Fund, with an 8.4% allocation, returned 27.18%.
HDFC Innovation Fund gained 25.18%, while Aditya Birla Sun Life Transportation and Logistics Fund returned 23.58%. ICICI Prudential Transportation and Logistics Fund delivered 15.84%, while Tata India Consumer Fund gained 17.48%.
At the other end, HDFC Consumption Fund, despite having the highest Eternal allocation at 10.7%, gained 7.17% over six months. UTI India Consumer Fund returned 7.49%, while Sundaram Consumption Fund gained 10.11%.
Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her reporting focuses on helping readers understand complex financial developments through data-driven, research-backed stories that explain how policy changes, market trends and regulatory decisions affect investors and households. <br><br> Before joining Mint, Kirti worked at ET Money, where she specialised in mutual fund research and investment analysis. She tracked portfolio disclosures, fund manager strategies, sectoral allocation shifts and investment trends, distilling large datasets into investor-focused insights. Her work combined quantitative analysis with consumer-centric storytelling, enabling readers to better understand fund positioning, portfolio changes and long-term investment opportunities.<br><br> Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Master's in Finance from the Jindal School of Banking & Finance at O.P. Jindal Global University. Her academic training emphasised analytical thinking, quantitative research and financial decision-making, providing a strong foundation in understanding capital markets, financial systems and economic policy. With a combined experience in investment research and financial journalism, she is committed to producing accurate, accessible and insightful journalism that empowers readers to make well-informed financial decisions.
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