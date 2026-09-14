430 mutual funds hold Eternal as the Zomato-Blinkit parent gains 45% in six months: Which funds are betting big?

Eternal, the parent company of Zomato and Blinkit, has seen its shares climb 45.36% in the past six months, closing at ₹322.75 on 11 September 2026. The sharp rise in the stock comes as mutual funds continue to hold sizeable positions in Eternal. As many as 430 actively managed schemes held the stock in July 2026, according to Value Research data, with some funds allocating more than 10% of their portfolios to it.

The company also houses other businesses including District and Hyperpure, making the stock a broader consumer-internet play rather than just a food-delivery story. Here are the mutual funds with the biggest exposure to Eternal and how these funds have performed over the past six months.

Which mutual funds are betting big on Eternal? HDFC Consumption Fund had the highest allocation to Eternal at 10.7% of its portfolio, according to Value Research's July 2026 data. It was followed by UTI Transportation and Logistics Fund at 9.8% and ICICI Prudential Transportation and Logistics Fund at 9.6%.

HDFC Innovation Fund and UTI Innovation Fund each had 9.5% of their portfolios in Eternal. UTI India Consumer Fund had 9.3%, while Tata India Consumer Fund had 8.9%.

Mutual fund Allocation to Eternal HDFC Consumption Fund 10.7% UTI Transportation and Logistics Fund 9.8% ICICI Prudential Transportation & Logistics Fund 9.6% HDFC Innovation Fund 9.5% UTI Innovation Fund 9.5% UTI India Consumer Fund 9.3% Tata India Consumer Fund 8.9% Sundaram Consumption Fund 8.6% SBI Innovative Opportunities Fund 8.4% Aditya Birla Sun Life Transportation and Logistics Fund 8.2% Source: Value Research. Based on July 2026 portfolio disclosures. Only actively managed funds have been considered.

The bigger bets are not limited to thematic funds The sizeable allocations extend beyond consumption, transportation and innovation-focused schemes. Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund had 8.1% of its portfolio in Eternal, while Helios Financial Services Fund had 6.8% and ITI Arbitrage Fund had 6.4%.

Motilal Oswal Digital India Fund had a 6.1% allocation, followed by Franklin India Technology Fund at 5.7% and Motilal Oswal Consumption Fund at 5.5%.

Mutual fund Allocation to Eternal Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund 8.1% Helios Financial Services Fund 6.8% ITI Arbitrage Fund 6.4% Motilal Oswal Digital India Fund 6.1% Franklin India Technology Fund 5.7% Motilal Oswal Consumption Fund 5.5% Source: Value Research. Based on July 2026 portfolio disclosures. Only actively managed funds have been considered.

How have these funds performed in six months? The funds with the biggest Eternal allocations have delivered markedly different returns over the same six-month period. UTI Innovation Fund, which had 9.5% of its portfolio in Eternal, gained 26.97%, while SBI Innovative Opportunities Fund, with an 8.4% allocation, returned 27.18%.

HDFC Innovation Fund gained 25.18%, while Aditya Birla Sun Life Transportation and Logistics Fund returned 23.58%. ICICI Prudential Transportation and Logistics Fund delivered 15.84%, while Tata India Consumer Fund gained 17.48%.