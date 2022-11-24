4-star rated mutual fund turns 27 years, SIP of ₹10,000 grown to ₹13 Cr2 min read . Updated: 24 Nov 2022, 07:32 PM IST
Mid-cap fund Nippon India Growth Fund primarily invests in mid-cap stocks. In order to build long-term capital appreciation, the Nippon India Growth Fund invests in high-growth companies that have the potential to become large caps. The fund has been rated 3-star by Morningstar and 4-star by Value Research. The fund was launched on October 08, 1995 and hence the fund has successfully completed its 27 years of inception. Since inception the fund has given a CAGR of 22.29%, let's check now how the fund has turned a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 into ₹13 Cr in a span of 27 years.