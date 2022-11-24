Home / Money / Personal Finance /  4-star rated mutual fund turns 27 years, SIP of 10,000 grown to 13 Cr

Mid-cap fund Nippon India Growth Fund primarily invests in mid-cap stocks. In order to build long-term capital appreciation, the Nippon India Growth Fund invests in high-growth companies that have the potential to become large caps. The fund has been rated 3-star by Morningstar and 4-star by Value Research. The fund was launched on October 08, 1995 and hence the fund has successfully completed its 27 years of inception. Since inception the fund has given a CAGR of 22.29%, let's check now how the fund has turned a monthly SIP of 10,000 into 13 Cr in a span of 27 years.

Performance of Nippon India Growth Fund (Data as on October 31, 2022)

Your total investment of 1.20 lakh would now have grown to 1.27 lakh thanks to a monthly SIP of 10,000 considering the fund's performance of 11.89% over the last year. The fund has produced an annualised SIP return of 27.53% over the past three years; hence, a monthly SIP of 10,000 would have enhanced your total investment of 3.60 lakh to 5.31 lakh. Due to the fund's annualised SIP return over the previous five years of 21.10%, a monthly SIP of 10,000 would have now grown your total investment of 6 lakh to 10.08 lakh.

Since the fund has returned 17.37% over the past ten years, a monthly SIP of 10,000 would now have boosted your total investment of 12 lakh to 29.77 lakh. Your entire investment of 18 lakh would now have grown to 65.35 lakh thanks to a monthly SIP of 10,000 considering the fund's annualised SIP return over the past 15 years of 15.71%. Since the fund has provided an annualised SIP return of 18.99% over the past 20 years, a 10,000 monthly SIP would now have accelerated your entire investment of 24 lakh to 2.17 Cr.

Since the fund has returned 22.12% over the past 25 years, a monthly SIP of 10,000 would now have multiplied your actual investment of 30 lakh to 8.87 Cr. Your entire investment of 32.40 lakh would have grown to 13.67 crore if you had made a monthly SIP of 10,000 since the fund's commencement, which has an annualised return of 22.29%.

Key details of Nippon India Growth Fund

The fund is managed by Manish Gunwani, Dhrumil Shah (Co-Fund Manager) and Tejas Sheth (Co-Fund Manager). The fund is benchmarked against NIFTY Midcap 150 TRI index. As on October 31, 2022, Nippon India Growth Fund reported a monthly average AUM of 13,335.45 Cr and a net AUM of 13,510.02 Cr, whereas the NAV was 2,167 for the growth plan and 2,323 for the direct plan. The fund also reported a Standard Deviation of 7.13, Beta ratio of 0.91 and a Sharpe ratio of 0.23.

For the regular plan, the fund imposes an expense ratio of 1.76 and 1.01 for the direct plan. The top 10 industry allocations of the fund comprises Finance, Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology, Banks, IT - Software, Beverages, Consumer Durables, Retailing, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Leisure Services and Industrial Products. The fund’s top 10 equity holdings are in Varun Beverages, AU Small Finance Bank, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Max Financial Services, Infosys, The Federal Bank, Devyani International, Angel One and Supreme Industries Ltd.

