4-star rated mutual fund turns 27 years, SIP of 10,000 grown to 13 Cr

Performance of Nippon India Growth Fund (Data as on October 31, 2022)

Your total investment of ₹1.20 lakh would now have grown to ₹1.27 lakh thanks to a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 considering the fund's performance of 11.89% over the last year. The fund has produced an annualised SIP return of 27.53% over the past three years; hence, a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 would have enhanced your total investment of ₹3.60 lakh to ₹5.31 lakh. Due to the fund's annualised SIP return over the previous five years of 21.10%, a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 would have now grown your total investment of ₹6 lakh to ₹10.08 lakh.