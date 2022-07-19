5 bank FDs giving inflation-beating returns to both regular and senior citizens

The majority of banks in the public and private sectors continue to give returns that are below the rate of inflation, even while interest rates on fixed deposits are on the rise.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The majority of banks in the public and private sectors continue to give returns that are below the rate of inflation, even while interest rates on fixed deposits are on the rise. Retail inflation decreased slightly to 7.01 per cent in June from 7.04 per cent the previous month, and it is best to look for a fixed deposit investment that can beat inflation to earn a real return. Debt investors who believe that fixed deposits are a safe way to build wealth can take a closer look at the fixed deposits offered by small finance banks, which not only provide returns that outpace inflation but are also DICGC-insured. In order to obtain fixed-deposit returns that outpace inflation, investors of all ages can consider the 5 small finance banks that are as follows.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The majority of banks in the public and private sectors continue to give returns that are below the rate of inflation, even while interest rates on fixed deposits are on the rise. Retail inflation decreased slightly to 7.01 per cent in June from 7.04 per cent the previous month, and it is best to look for a fixed deposit investment that can beat inflation to earn a real return. Debt investors who believe that fixed deposits are a safe way to build wealth can take a closer look at the fixed deposits offered by small finance banks, which not only provide returns that outpace inflation but are also DICGC-insured. In order to obtain fixed-deposit returns that outpace inflation, investors of all ages can consider the 5 small finance banks that are as follows.
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
Currently, the bank is offering regular customers an inflation-beating return of 7.20 per cent on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr maturing in two different tenors i.e. 990 days and 42 months 1 day to 60 months respectively. While senior citizens will receive an interest rate that is 0.50 per cent higher. The bank last revised its interest rates on June 13, 2022.
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
Currently, the bank is offering regular customers an inflation-beating return of 7.20 per cent on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr maturing in two different tenors i.e. 990 days and 42 months 1 day to 60 months respectively. While senior citizens will receive an interest rate that is 0.50 per cent higher. The bank last revised its interest rates on June 13, 2022.
Inflation-beating returns of 7.25 per cent to 7.35 per cent are now being offered by Jana Small Finance Bank to the general public, while elderly persons are now being offered returns of 8.05 per cent to 8.15 per cent. Regular customers and older people will both get returns that now outperform inflation on deposits maturing in 1 to 5 years.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Click on the image to enlarge
ESAF Small Finance Bank
The fixed deposit interest rates of ESAF Small Finance Bank were last updated on May 13, 2022. After the modification, the bank is now giving a maximum interest rate of 7.25 per cent to the general public and 7.75 per cent to senior citizens on deposits maturing in 2 years or less than 3 years.
Suryoday Small Finance Bank last changed the interest rates on its fixed deposits on June 6, 2022, and as a result, the bank is currently providing customers with returns that outpace inflation, 7.49 per cent for the general public and 7.99 per cent for senior citizens on deposits maturing in 999 days.
Click on the image to enlarge
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank
On May 9, 2022, the bank last changed the interest rates on fixed deposits. Following the amendment, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank is now offering deposits maturing in 700–1000 days that will beat inflation with returns of 7.25 per cent for the general public and 7.75 per cent for elderly individuals.