These banks offer higher FD interest rate above 7 percent. Details here
HDFC Bank offers interest rate on its fixed deposits in the range of 3 percent to 7.25 percent per annum. The highest interest rate of 7.25 percent is offered on term deposits that are of tenure between 18 months and 21 months.
Before opening a fixed deposit (FD) account, depositors are meant to compare the interest rates offered by different commercial banks. Typically, the interest rates of most banks are in the same range but marginal difference over a long period of time can make significant difference to the overall wealth creation.