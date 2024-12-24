It is not unusual to use a credit card for buying expensive items during shopping for a festival or an occasion such as Christmas. This way, you can club all small expenses into one payment i.e., credit card bill that you need to pay at the end of the month. Besides, you also become entitled to claim reward points and cash backs, and so on.

Typically, the credit cards that are meant for the shopaholics are conducive for Christmas shopping as well.

Here we list out the credit cards that are good for Christmas shopping:

I. SBI Card Prime These are the key features of SBI Card Prime:

A. It offers welcome e-gift voucher worth ₹3,000 from Bata/Hush Puppies, Pantaloons, Aditya Birla Fashion, Shoppers Stop and Yatra.com

B. It also offers 10 reward points per ₹100 spent on dining, groceries, departmental stores and movies.

C. It also offers Pizza Hut e-Voucher worth ₹1,000 on achieving spends of ₹50,000 in a calendar quarter

II. ICICI Bank Platinum Chip Credit Card These are the key features of ICICI Bank's Platinum Chip Credit Card:

A. Joining Fee is zero.

B. Annual fee from second year onwards is zero.

C. The supplementary card fee is also zero.

III. Axis Bank Reserve Credit Card These are some of the features of Axis Bank's Reserve Credit Card

A. It offers Club ITC Culinaire membership that offers 50 percent savings at all day dining restaurants

B. It also offers handcrafted club Marriott Asia Pacific membership that entails 20 percent off on food and beverage

IV. HDFC Bank Diners Club Black Metal Edition Card This card offers a number of features catering to those who love to indulge themselves in luxury.

These are some of the key features offered by this credit card:

A. 10,000 Bonus Reward Points on spends of ₹ 4 lakh every calendar quarter

B. 5 Reward Points for every ₹ 150 spent

V. Kotak Mahindra League Platinum Card This card offers 8 reward points on spends against every ₹150 spent, 5,000 reward points on joining, and fuel surcharge waivers.

These are some of the key features of Kotak Mahindra League Platinum Card:

A. This card offers 8 reward points on spends done against every ₹150 spent.

B. You also stand to get 5,000 reward points worth ₹500 on joining.