5 best credit cards offering travel insurance coverage for 2025—Check full list here

Travel credit cards, along with special reward points and deals, provide insurance coverage for travel related emergencies. These cards are accompanied with a variety of benefits like compensation for trip cancellations, flight delays, medical emergencies etc. The coverage amount and benefits will however depend on your card variant as well as the bank’s policy.

If you are considering applying for a credit card with travel insurance benefits, here is a list of the top credit cards you can check out:

Best credit cards with travel insurance in 2025

Credit card Annual fee Standard Chartered Visa Infinite credit card Nil HDFC Bank Regalia credit card ₹ 2,500 IndusInd Bank Aura credit card Nil Axis Bank Privilege credit card ₹ 1500 HSBC Platinum credit card Nil

1. Standard Chartered Visa Infinite credit card Key features: 5 reward points per ₹ 100 spent on retail fashion and overseas transactions.

100 spent on retail fashion and overseas transactions. 2 reward points per ₹ 150 spent on all other categories.

150 spent on all other categories. 4 complimentary lounge visits per quarter.

Priority pass membership worth $99 with 2 free visits per month, providing access to 1,000+ lounges worldwide.

Discounts on shopping, dining, and travel through the Standard Chartered Good Life programme.

Overseas air accident cover of ₹ 1.2 crore.

1.2 crore. Medical insurance worth $25,000.

Complimentary 24x7 concierge services (terms apply).

2. HDFC Bank Regalia credit card Key features: Priority pass membership with access to 1,000+ international airport lounges.

6 complimentary visits to international lounges and 12 free visits to domestic lounges per calendar year.

Personalised travel planning and assistance by travel concierge.

Air accident death cover of ₹ 1 crore.

1 crore. Up to ₹ 15 lakh of emergency overseas hospitalization cover.

15 lakh of emergency overseas hospitalization cover. Cover of credit liability up to ₹ 9 lakh.

9 lakh. Additional baggage allowance, priority check in and waitlist clearance.

Get 9 Club Vistara points per INR 100 spent.

3. IndusInd Bank Aura credit card Key features: Lost baggage cover: ₹ 1 lakh

1 lakh Delayed baggage cover: ₹ 25,000

25,000 Loss of passport cover: ₹ 50,000

50,000 Lost ticket cover: ₹ 25,000

25,000 Missed connection cover: ₹ 25,000

25,000 Air accident cover: ₹ 25 lakh

25 lakh EazyDiner vouchers on joining.

Vouchers from Vero Moda and Bata.

1% fuel surcharge waiver on fuel purchases.

Get up to 4X reward points per ₹ 100 on partner merchant categories.

100 on partner merchant categories. Hotel expenses: 4 savings points per ₹ 100

4 savings points per 100 Airline tickets: 2.5 savings points per ₹ 100

2.5 savings points per 100 1.5 savings points per ₹ 100 Car Rentals & Rail Tickets

100 Car Rentals & Rail Tickets Savings points per ₹ 100: 0.5 for All Other Spends

100: 0.5 for All Other Spends Annual fee: ₹ 500 4. Axis Bank Privilege credit card Activation benefit: Get 12,500 EDGE reward points (worth ₹ 2,500) on the first transaction in 30 days of card issuance and payment of joining fees.

2,500) on the first transaction in 30 days of card issuance and payment of joining fees. Not applicable for first year free credit cards, free cards and priority segment customers. Milestone and annual benefits: In a card anniversary year, spend ₹ 2.5 lakh and get 10,000 EDGE reward points (worth ₹ 2,000).

2.5 lakh and get 10,000 EDGE reward points (worth 2,000). The annual fee of ₹ 1,500 on the card is waived on spending ₹ 5 lakh in the previous card anniversary year. Airport lounge access: Get two complimentary domestic airport lounge visits per year on spending ₹ 50,000 in the last three months. EDGE Reward points: Get 10 EDGE reward points per ₹ 200 on domestic and international transactions.

200 on domestic and international transactions. Reward points are also earned on credit card transaction EMIs. Comprehensive insurance coverage: Purchase protection: ₹ 1 lakh

1 lakh Credit shield: ₹ 1 lakh

1 lakh Loss of travel documents: Up to $300

Up to $300 Check in baggage delay: Up to $300

Up to $300 Up to $500 loss of Check in Baggage 5. HSBC Platinum credit card Reward points program: Retail purchases earn 2 reward points for every ₹ 150 spent.

150 spent. Get 5X reward points on purchases after spending ₹ 4 lakh in that anniversary year (up to 15,000 bonus points).

4 lakh in that anniversary year (up to 15,000 bonus points). Redeem reward points for vouchers in the categories of apparel, electronics, home appliances, etc.

Singapore Airlines, British Airways, Etihad Airways and Air India’s Flying Returns convert points into air miles. Spend-based rewards: Get accelerated reward points on spending more than ₹ 4 lakh a year, up to a limit of 15,000 points annually. Fuel surcharge waiver: Transactions of up to ₹ 3,000 at all petrol pumps across India get you a fuel surcharge waiver. Zero liability on lost card: Loss report card within 24 hours and zero liability for fraudulent transaction up to ₹ 3 lakh covering up to 24 hours before reporting. Emergency card replacement: In the event of card loss abroad, request an emergency replacement card by 3 days using HSBC helpline or Visa global assistance services.

Use over 22,000 global outlets for access to emergency cash services.

In conclusion, credit cards can make you form a habit of overspending because of which you may end up with a hefty bill. Hence, make sure that you do not use your credit card unnecessarily so that you can enjoy the benefits of your card as well as maintain a healthy credit score.