5 best credit cards offering travel insurance coverage for 2025—Check full list here

Travel credit cards, along with special reward points and deals, provide insurance coverage for travel related emergencies. These cards are accompanied with a variety of benefits like compensation for trip cancellations, flight delays, medical emergencies etc. The coverage amount and benefits will however depend on your card variant as well as the bank’s policy.
If you are considering applying for a credit card with travel insurance benefits, here is a list of the top credit cards you can check out:
|Credit card
|Annual fee
|Standard Chartered Visa Infinite credit card
|Nil
|HDFC Bank Regalia credit card
|₹2,500
|IndusInd Bank Aura credit card
|Nil
|Axis Bank Privilege credit card
|₹1500
|HSBC Platinum credit card
|Nil
In conclusion, credit cards can make you form a habit of overspending because of which you may end up with a hefty bill. Hence, make sure that you do not use your credit card unnecessarily so that you can enjoy the benefits of your card as well as maintain a healthy credit score.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fin-techs for providing credit, you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit score. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
