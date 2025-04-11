5 best credit cards offering travel insurance coverage for 2025—Check full list here

Travel credit cards provide insurance for emergencies and benefits such as trip cancellation coverage. However, users should avoid overspending to maintain a good credit score. The specific benefits depend on the card type and bank policies.

Toshank Bhardwaj
Published11 Apr 2025, 01:47 PM IST
Travel credit cards, along with special reward points and deals, provide insurance coverage for travel related emergencies. These cards are accompanied with a variety of benefits like compensation for trip cancellations, flight delays, medical emergencies etc. The coverage amount and benefits will however depend on your card variant as well as the bank’s policy. 

If you are considering applying for a credit card with travel insurance benefits, here is a list of the top credit cards you can check out: 

Best credit cards with travel insurance in 2025

Credit card Annual fee
Standard Chartered Visa Infinite credit cardNil 
HDFC Bank Regalia credit card 2,500
IndusInd Bank Aura credit cardNil
Axis Bank Privilege credit card 1500
HSBC Platinum credit cardNil 

1. Standard Chartered Visa Infinite credit card

Key features:

  • 5 reward points per 100 spent on retail fashion and overseas transactions.
  • 2 reward points per 150 spent on all other categories.
  • 4 complimentary lounge visits per quarter.
  • Priority pass membership worth $99 with 2 free visits per month, providing access to 1,000+ lounges worldwide.
  • Discounts on shopping, dining, and travel through the Standard Chartered Good Life programme.
  • Overseas air accident cover of 1.2 crore.
  • Medical insurance worth $25,000.
  • Complimentary 24x7 concierge services (terms apply).

2. HDFC Bank Regalia credit card

Key features:

  • Priority pass membership with access to 1,000+ international airport lounges.
  • 6 complimentary visits to international lounges and 12 free visits to domestic lounges per calendar year.
  • Personalised travel planning and assistance by travel concierge.
  • Air accident death cover of 1 crore.
  • Up to 15 lakh of emergency overseas hospitalization cover.
  • Cover of credit liability up to 9 lakh.
  • Additional baggage allowance, priority check in and waitlist clearance.
  • Get 9 Club Vistara points per INR 100 spent.

3. IndusInd Bank Aura credit card

Key features:

  • Lost baggage cover: 1 lakh
  • Delayed baggage cover: 25,000
  • Loss of passport cover: 50,000
  • Lost ticket cover: 25,000
  • Missed connection cover: 25,000
  • Air accident cover: 25 lakh
  • EazyDiner vouchers on joining.
  • Vouchers from Vero Moda and Bata.
  • 1% fuel surcharge waiver on fuel purchases.
  • Get up to 4X reward points per 100 on partner merchant categories.
  • Hotel expenses: 4 savings points per 100
  • Airline tickets: 2.5 savings points per 100
  • 1.5 savings points per 100 Car Rentals & Rail Tickets
  • Savings points per 100: 0.5 for All Other Spends
  • Annual fee: 500

4. Axis Bank Privilege credit card

Activation benefit:

  • Get 12,500 EDGE reward points (worth 2,500) on the first transaction in 30 days of card issuance and payment of joining fees.
  • Not applicable for first year free credit cards, free cards and priority segment customers.

Milestone and annual benefits:

  • In a card anniversary year, spend 2.5 lakh and get 10,000 EDGE reward points (worth 2,000).
  • The annual fee of 1,500 on the card is waived on spending 5 lakh in the previous card anniversary year.

Airport lounge access:

  • Get two complimentary domestic airport lounge visits per year on spending 50,000 in the last three months.

EDGE Reward points:

  • Get 10 EDGE reward points per 200 on domestic and international transactions.
  • Reward points are also earned on credit card transaction EMIs.

Comprehensive insurance coverage:

  • Purchase protection: 1 lakh
  • Credit shield: 1 lakh
  • Loss of travel documents: Up to $300
  • Check in baggage delay: Up to $300
  • Up to $500 loss of Check in Baggage

5. HSBC Platinum credit card

Reward points program:

  • Retail purchases earn 2 reward points for every 150 spent.
  • Get 5X reward points on purchases after spending 4 lakh in that anniversary year (up to 15,000 bonus points).
  • Redeem reward points for vouchers in the categories of apparel, electronics, home appliances, etc.
  • Singapore Airlines, British Airways, Etihad Airways and Air India’s Flying Returns convert points into air miles.

Spend-based rewards:

  • Get accelerated reward points on spending more than 4 lakh a year, up to a limit of 15,000 points annually.

Fuel surcharge waiver:

  • Transactions of up to 3,000 at all petrol pumps across India get you a fuel surcharge waiver.

Zero liability on lost card:

  • Loss report card within 24 hours and zero liability for fraudulent transaction up to 3 lakh covering up to 24 hours before reporting.

Emergency card replacement:

  • In the event of card loss abroad, request an emergency replacement card by 3 days using HSBC helpline or Visa global assistance services.
  • Use over 22,000 global outlets for access to emergency cash services.

In conclusion, credit cards can make you form a habit of overspending because of which you may end up with a hefty bill. Hence, make sure that you do not use your credit card unnecessarily so that you can enjoy the benefits of your card as well as maintain a healthy credit score.

 

Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fin-techs for providing credit, you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit score. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.

