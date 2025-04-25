5 best credit cards packed with perks for frequent travellers

Travel credit cards: When you are a travel freak and a credit card user at the same time, it is advisable to subscribe to card(s) that offer a range of benefits. These benefits could range from access to the airport lounge to cashbacks and other reward points.

Here, we list out five popular credit cards which offer privileges and benefits to the cardholders who love to travel a lot in India as well as abroad.

5 popular travel credit cards I. HDFC Bank Diners Club Privilege Credit Card This card offers following features:

A. Cardholders are entitled to receive 'buy one Get one' Free on movie & non-movie weekend tickets when you book it via BookMyShow.

B. The card also offers 5X reward points on Swiggy and Zomato.

C. There are complimentary annual memberships of Swiggy One and Times Prime as Welcome Benefit

D. There are ₹1,500 worth Marriott, Decathlon & more vouchers on quarterly spends of ₹1.50 lakh.

E. Two complimentary airport lounge access every calendar quarter worldwide.

F. Four reward points for every ₹ 150 spent.

II. SBI Card ELITE These are some of the key features of SBI Card ELITE:

A. You get access to two complimentary domestic airport lounge visits every quarter in India.

B. It also offers you the privilege of the lowest foreign current mark-up charge of 1.99 percent on international usage.

C. You are also entitled to two reward points on every ₹100 spent on international transactions.

III. HDFC Regalia Gold Credit Card This card offers these benefits:

A. It allows you the exclusive round-the-clock concierge services.

B. The card also offers one dozen complimentary access within India (both at domestic and international terminals) using the HDFC Bank Regalia Gold Credit Card.

C. Additionally, you are entitled to receive up to 7.5 percent savings on all your restaurant bill payments via Swiggy Dineout.

IV. RBL World Safari Card: These are some of the key features of this travel card by RBL Bank:

A. You can use the card wherever you like and it will charge you only 0 percent mark up on any foreign currency transactions. This effectively leads to 4 percent savings on all currency exchange transactions.

B. The card also gives a welcome gift of MakeMyTrip voucher worth ₹3,000.

V. Axis Bank Atlas Credit Card This credit card offers following benefits

A. Access to domestic and international lounges for primary cardholders as well as accompanying guests.

B. The card also offers 25 percent discount on dining at 10,000 plus restaurants.