5 best credit cards with lounge access for frequent travelers in March 2025

If you frequently travel within India or abroad and prefer a luxurious travel experience, carrying a credit card can be highly beneficial. In addition to booking flights and hotels, certain credit cards offer complimentary airport lounge access. However, this benefit comes with specific terms and conditions.

Some credit cards allow only a limited number of lounge visits, while others provide unrestricted access to domestic lounges but impose restrictions on international lounge access.

Additionally, some banks require their card holders to meet a minimum threshold of spending in the preceding quarter before becoming entitled to lounge access in the next quarter.

Popular credit cards for airport lounge access 1. HDFC Bank Regalia Gold Credit Card: It provides 12 complimentary lounge visits per year at domestic and international terminals within India. To access the lounge, cardholders must swipe their HDFC Bank Regalia Gold Credit Card at the lounge entry.

2. American Express Platinum Card: It grants access to 1,400+ airport lounges across 130 countries. It includes entry to premium lounges such as The Centurion Lounge, Delta Lounge, and Priority Pass lounges. Comes with a hefty annual fee of ₹66,000 plus taxes.

3. SBI Card ELITE: It allows six complimentary international lounge visits per year (maximum of two per quarter). This card gives access to 1,000+ airport lounges worldwide.

4. ICICI Bank Sapphiro Credit Card: This card offers two international lounge visits per year. It also provides four complimentary domestic lounge visits per quarter at select locations. This comes with Priority Pass Membership, which grants access to 1,400+ lounges in 145+ countries.

This also includes DreamFolks Membership, which gives entry into over 650 lounges in over 100 countries.

5. Axis Bank Magnus Credit Card: This card offers complimentary international lounge access along with eight additional guest visits per year via Priority Pass. Starting April 20, 2024, guest visits have been reduced to four per year.

To sum up, selecting the right credit card can enhance your travel experience by providing exclusive airport lounge access. However, it's crucial to check the eligibility conditions and restrictions before choosing a card to ensure it meets your travel needs.