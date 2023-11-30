Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Money / Personal Finance/  5 best equity mutual funds to consider for year-end investment based on their past three-year returns
MintGenie

5 best equity mutual funds to consider for year-end investment based on their past three-year returns

Deepika Chelani

Equity mutual funds are considered high-risk investments with the goal of generating higher returns. We share details on the top performing equity mutual funds to invest in 2023.

Equity mutual funds allow individuals to own a diversified portfolio of stocks without directly purchasing individual stocks.

As the year draws to a close, investors are eagerly looking for new opportunities to grow their wealth in the coming year. Equity mutual funds, known for their potential to offer high returns, are a popular choice among investors looking to diversify their portfolios.

Here we shed light on the best equity mutual funds to consider investing in 2023, based on their past three-year returns. But before we proceed, let us first describe equity mutual funds.

Equity funds are mutual funds that invest in a variety of shares from different companies. They are considered high-risk investments with the goal of generating higher returns. In comparison to debt-based funds and term deposits, equity funds generally provide better returns.

However, the performance of these funds is heavily influenced by market conditions, making them inherently risky. To be classified as an equity mutual fund scheme, the fund must allocate over 60% of its total assets to equity shares of various companies. The remaining 40% can be invested in debt securities or money market instruments.

Equity mutual funds 3-year-returns (%)
Nippon India Large Cap Fund26.03
HDFC Top 100 Fund23.14
ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund21.20
Tata Large Cap Fund20.19
Mahindra Manulife Large Cap Fund19.12

(Source: AMFI, data as on November 29)

As we can see in the table above, the highest annualised return of 26.03 percent was given by Nippon India Large Cap Fund whereas the lowest return of 19.12 percent was delivered by Mahindra Manulife Large Cap Fund.Here, we give a lowdown on the top-performing equity mutual funds:

Nippon India Large Cap Fund: The fund has an AUM of 15855.03 crores and has delivered a CAGR of 15.90 percent in the last 5 years. The top holdings of the fund include HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries and State Bank Of India.HDFC Top 100 Fund: The fund has an AUM of 25422.81 crores and has delivered a CAGR of 15.08 percent in the last 5 years. The top holdings of the fund include HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries and ITC.ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund: The fund has an AUM of 40078.90 crores and has delivered a CAGR of 16.23 percent in the last 5 years. The top holdings of the fund include Treps, ICICI Bank, Larsen & Toubro and Reliance Industries.

While past performance does not guarantee future results, it is important to stay informed about the best investment options available.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Deepika Chelani

She covers the markets and personal finance beat for LiveMint
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.