5 best lifetime free credit cards in India with no annual fees

For credit users who value flexibility and hate paying ongoing, recurring fees, lifetime free credit cards with no annual fee or renewal fee are exceedingly valuable. Here is a comprehensive introduction to the best lifetime free credit cards in India in 2025, including cashback, dining deals, and EMI conversion options.

What does lifetime-free mean? "Lifetime free" means no annual or renewal fees, no joining fee, and typically no waivers —ever. These cards are ideal for anyone who wants credit access without spending a certain amount to avoid fees.

The key benefits generally consist of: Cashback on common categories.

Fuel surcharge waivers.

Offers for dining or film on occasion.

EMI, or flexible payment options for high bills. Who should choose a lifetime-free credit card? New credit users want a cheap entry. Students and employees with modest incomes. Anyone wanting free access to credit on a permanent, ongoing basis. Users who want flexibility and don't want a commitment, or who only shop infrequently.

Important things to consider Reduced rewards caps: Cashback or points are usually capped on these credit cards.

Reduced luxury benefits: Fewer concierge services or airport lounges.

Fewer concierge services or airport lounges. Dependence on the limit: Usually set by income, often lower authorised limits.

Usually set by income, often lower authorised limits. Awareness of interest: You are billed interest, even if you have a balance. Best lifetime-free credit cards in 2025

Credit cards Joining / Annual fee Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card NIL Fibe Axis Bank Credit Card NIL IDFC FIRST Millennia Credit Card NIL Federal Bank Scapia Credit Card NIL Ixigo AU Credit Card NIL

(Note: Please visit the bank's official website to learn more about the fees & charges of the credit card of your choice)

Key features of the best lifetime-free credit cards 1. Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card: For Prime members, there’s 5% cashback while non-members earn 3%. And you’ll earn 1% cashback, which is immediately credited to your Amazon Pay account on 100% of your other purchases.

2. Fibe Axis Bank Credit Card:3% back on favoured categories, including ride-hailing, OTT subscriptions, and food delivery. Instantly convert more than ₹2,500 of purchases into hassle-free EMIs.

3. IDFC FIRST Millennia Credit Card: Shopping online earns 3X reward points, while shopping offline earns 1X. Within 72 hours, you’ll earn free railway lounge access and roadside assistance.

4. Federal Bank Scapia Credit Card: Instant 20% off every hotel booking when travelling abroad. Any foreign transaction is free of currency conversion costs.

5. Ixigo AU Credit Card: 40% off all rail reservations through the Ixigo app. Once in three months, you can enjoy complimentary lounge access at Indian airports.

Pro tips to maximise benefits Use your card for cashback categories like groceries, petrol, and online shopping.

Do a 100% paid statement each month to avoid paying interest.

Pay your new card enroller on auto-debit to avoid late payments and interest costs.

Maintain tracking of all your reward points, as well as using benefits frequently redeem for vouchers.

In conclusion, lifetime free credit cards can be a worry-free way to approach starting with credit and benefit free. But, keep in mind, the best usage patterns ensure that your chosen card will remain a good asset opposed to a liability.

