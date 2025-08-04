5 best lifetime free credit cards in India with no annual fees

For credit users who value flexibility and hate paying ongoing, recurring fees, lifetime free credit cards with no annual fee or renewal fee are exceedingly valuable. Here is a comprehensive introduction to the best lifetime free credit cards in India in 2025, including cashback, dining deals, and EMI conversion options.
"Lifetime free" means no annual or renewal fees, no joining fee, and typically no waivers —ever. These cards are ideal for anyone who wants credit access without spending a certain amount to avoid fees.
Credit cards
Joining / Annual fee
Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card
NIL
Fibe Axis Bank Credit Card
NIL
IDFC FIRST Millennia Credit Card
NIL
Federal Bank Scapia Credit Card
NIL
Ixigo AU Credit Card
NIL
(Source: Paisabazaar)
(Note: Please visit the bank's official website to learn more about the fees & charges of the credit card of your choice)
1. Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card: For Prime members, there’s 5% cashback while non-members earn 3%. And you’ll earn 1% cashback, which is immediately credited to your Amazon Pay account on 100% of your other purchases.
2. Fibe Axis Bank Credit Card:3% back on favoured categories, including ride-hailing, OTT subscriptions, and food delivery. Instantly convert more than ₹2,500 of purchases into hassle-free EMIs.
3. IDFC FIRST Millennia Credit Card: Shopping online earns 3X reward points, while shopping offline earns 1X. Within 72 hours, you’ll earn free railway lounge access and roadside assistance.
4. Federal Bank Scapia Credit Card: Instant 20% off every hotel booking when travelling abroad. Any foreign transaction is free of currency conversion costs.
5. Ixigo AU Credit Card: 40% off all rail reservations through the Ixigo app. Once in three months, you can enjoy complimentary lounge access at Indian airports.
In conclusion, lifetime free credit cards can be a worry-free way to approach starting with credit and benefit free. But, keep in mind, the best usage patterns ensure that your chosen card will remain a good asset opposed to a liability.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit; you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards, and credit score. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit, as it comes with a set of risks, such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
