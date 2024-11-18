5 best low-interest credit cards for people with poor credit score

A poor credit score may hinder your ability to obtain a credit card. Usually, a credit score lower than 600 is considered a poor credit score. A poor credit score mostly results from high credit use and missed payments.

However, low-interest credit cards typically have interest rates lower than those of most cards, which helps you manage debt easily and save money. Check out the top five low-interest-rate credit cards:

SBI Unnati Credit Card Annual fees: Zero fees for the first for the first four years

Renewal fees: Rs.499 from the 5th year

Interest rate: 2.50% per month or 30% per annum.

Key features of SBI Unnati This credit card offers contactless transactions. An add-on facility is available for spouses, siblings, children, or parents on this credit card. You can convert your total expenses into EMIs. You can get this credit card on a fixed deposit of more than ₹ 2.5 lakh.

Axis Bank Insta Easy Credit Card Annual fees: Zero

Joining fees: Zero

Interest rate: 2.50% per month or 34.49% per annum

Key features of Axis Insta Easy You can withdraw cash through this credit card up to a 100% credit limit. This card offers a credit limit of up to 80% of fixed deposit. Get 1% fuel surcharge waiver on all fuel expenses.

SBI Advantage Plus Credit Card Annual fees: ₹500

Renewal fees: ₹500

Interest rate: 2.25% per month or 27% per annum

Key features of SBI Advantage Plus Convert your expenses of over ₹ 2,500 into EMIs with the Flexipay feature. 2. The card allows transfer of balance for the Advantage Plus credit cardholders.

3. The credit limit can go up to 85% of the fixed deposit amount.

HDFC Money-Back Credit Card Annual fees: ₹500

Joining fees: ₹500

Interest rate: 3.49% per month

Key features of HDFC Money-Back This card gives the option of converting your expenses into EMIs through SmartEMI feature You can get 2 reward points for every expense of ₹ 150. This card does not require you to provide lost card liability on reporting loss of the credit card. You will be charged a late payment fee of up to ₹ 750 if you fail to make payments on time.

IDFC FIRST WoW Credit Card Annual fees: Zero

Joining fees: Zero

Interest rate:0.75% to 3.65% per month or 9% to 43.8% per annum

Key features of IDFC FIRST WoW This credit card does not require any income proof. There is no expiry date for reward points. You do not need credit history to get this credit history. It might get difficult to get a credit card with a low credit score, as many card issuers might consider it to be risky. Even though low-interest credit cards may offer lower rewards, they can help you to improve your credit score.

These cards act as a great tool for those having a credit score below 600 to rebuild credit. Once you get this card, make sure to use these cards carefully and make payments on time to build a good credit score. With consistency, you can build a good credit score.