5 best travel credit cards for air travel in 2024; check here

If you’re a frequent traveller seeking to maximise savings on flights, hotel bookings, and other travel-related expenses, a travel credit card is the perfect fit for your lifestyle. These cards are tailored to provide significant benefits for travellers. In this article, we’ll explore some of the best travel credit cards for air travel that can enhance your experience!
Joining Fee / Annual Fee: Rs. 5,000
The Axis Bank Atlas Credit Card is a premium offering designed specifically for your travel needs. It features EDGE Miles, airport lounge access, air miles, tier-based upgrades, and more, allowing you to earn rewards on travel-related expenses while enjoying exclusive benefits.
Joining Fee / Annual Fee: Rs. 5,000
The Intermiles HDFC Diners Club Credit Card, issued by HDFC Bank in collaboration with Intermiles, is perfect for those who regularly book tickets through Intermiles. This card allows you to earn bonus InterMiles, enjoy complimentary membership, and receive discount vouchers for flights and hotels.
Joining Fee / Annual Fee: Rs. 4,999
The Club Vistara IDFC First Credit Card, offered by IDFC Bank in association with Club Vistara, allows you to earn CV Points on purchases that can be redeemed for complimentary flight tickets at a 1:1 ratio. Additionally, it includes 6 complimentary Premium Economy tickets as welcome and milestone rewards, along with a low forex markup fee of just 2.99%.
Joining Fee / Annual Fee: Rs. 4,999
The Air India SBI Signature Credit Card is designed for frequent flyers of Air India. This card allows you to earn up to 30 points per Rs.100 on Air India bookings, along with bonus points and complimentary lounge access.
Joining Fee / Annual Fee: Rs.10,000
The HDFC Diners Club Black Credit Card is among the most luxurious travel credit cards available. It offers an array of travel benefits, ensuring a premium travel experience without significant expenditure.
Travel credit cards offer a plethora of benefits, including free flight tickets, air miles, discounts with major travel brands, complimentary lounge access, and travel insurance. By choosing the right card and using it wisely, you can unlock exclusive perks, enjoy a luxurious travel experience, and avoid unnecessary debt. Plan your financial journey effectively, and these travel credit cards can significantly enhance your travel adventures!
