5 common reasons to apply for a personal loan

If you urgently need money and borrowing from friends and family is not an option for you, then another feasible option is to take out a personal loan.

Being an unsecured form of borrowing, a personal loan typically charges a higher rate of interest. However, there is no harm in taking out a personal loan if the push comes to shove, so long as you borrow within a comfortable limit. The rule of thumb is that your monthly EMI (of the loan) should not be more than half of your monthly take-home salary.

For instance, if your monthly salary is ₹50,000, then the EMI of your loan should be lower than ₹25,000.

There could be several pressing reasons for taking out a personal loan. For instance, you could have a wedding (or some other function) at home, or a personal emergency, or else -- you are supposed to pay tuition for your child, or something else. Here, we list out the five key reasons for which people tend to take out a personal loan.

5 key reasons to take out a personal loan I. Wedding: One of the most common reasons for taking a personal loan is to pay for a sudden large expense, such as a wedding or a big party, which is unavoidable and holds special significance in anyone’s life.

II. Personal emergency: A personal emergency could be anything -- ranging from house renovation to meeting day-to-day expenses during a financial crisis.

III. Urgent trips: Although it is not recommended to take out a personal loan for vacation, there could be some urgent trips that you need to undertake – locally or abroad for which you may be compelled to take loan.

IV. Expensive item: Another reason could be to buy an expensive gift or jewellery for your spouse. You may want to do this on a special occasion while being fully aware that you can easily repay the loan in equated monthly instalments over the next six months or so. However, using a credit card in this situation could be a better proposition.

V. Education fee: Finally, another reason for which one could take out a personal loan is to meet the expenses of your child’s education. Although one could take an education loan to meet these expenses, but some people take a personal loan to meet the deficit.

