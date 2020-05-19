5 credit card mistakes your should avoid during covid-19 lockdown

In March, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced a three-month moratorium on the repayment of all term loans due between 1 March 2020 and 31 May 2020. This also applies to your credit card bills, as it counts as an unsecured loan. If you opt for the moratorium on your credit card bill, you will not be required to pay anything for the three-month period, not even the minimum due amount, and the bank won’t charge any late payment fees. However, banks will continue to levy interest as usual on the outstanding amount. In addition to this, if you make a fresh purchase during this period, the interest will start accruing immediately. At the end of it, you will end up with a hefty payment in the way of interest on your outstanding bill, so it’s not a good idea to opt for the moratorium for your credit card. “Refrain from opting for the moratorium unless you have a medical emergency or a financial crisis, such as a loss of income. Keep in mind that the moratorium is not an interest free option." said Khosla.