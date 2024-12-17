If you are a frequent traveller to the destinations in India or abroad, it is quite useful if you hold a credit card that offers a hotel loyalty programme to its customers.

A credit card hotel loyalty program is a feature offered by certain credit cards that are co-branded with specific hotel chains. These cards are designed to integrate directly with a hotel’s loyalty program, enabling cardholders to earn additional points and enjoy exclusive perks when they use the card to stay there.

Here we compile a short list of some of the popular hotel loyalty program credit cards that come handy for frequent travellers.

Some hotel loyalty programmes: 1. Marriott Bonvoy HDFC Credit Card This credit card offers numerous benefits and features which include the following:

A. One Free Night Award and 10 Elite Night Credits on first eligible spend transaction or fee levy on the card

B. Complimentary Marriott Bonvoy Silver Elite Status

C. Earn 8 Marriott Bonvoy Points per Rs. 150 spent at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy

D. Earn 4 Marriott Bonvoy Points per Rs. 150 spent on travel, dining & entertainment

E. Earn 2 Marriott Bonvoy Points per Rs. 150 spent on all other applicable purchases

F. Complimentary Golf Access 2 per quarter across the world (Green Fee Waiver)

2. SBI Card ELITE With SBI Card elite, you can enjoy 1,500 bonus points on first stay and additional ₹1,000 hotel credit on extended night stay.

3. Standard Chartered Easemytrip Credit Card This card offers assured discounts on all travel bookings at EaseMyTrip website/app using promo code EMTSCB.

Flat 20 percent instant discount on domestic and international hotel bookings (maximum discount of ₹5,000 and ₹10,000 respectively)

Flat 10 percent off on domestic and international flight bookings (maximum discount of ₹1000 and ₹5,000 respectively)

4. Axis Bank Reserve Credit Card 1. This card offers complimentary third night stay, one complimentary room upgrade, 50 percent savings on all day dining restaurants.

2. The card also has one night complimentary stay across the Asia Pacific region.

3. There is a complimentary room upgrade.

4. There is 50 percent off on dining.

5. There is a complimentary lunch buffet for 2 across Accor hotels in India.

6. There is 15 percent savings on room only rate and room with breakfast rate or 3rd night complimentary.

5. HDFC Infinia Credit Card Metal Edition The credit card offers following features:

A. Complimentary nights and buffet at participating ITC hotels.

B. Complimentary Club Marriott membership for first year.

C. Unlimited airport lounge access across the globe for Primary and Add-on members.

D. Five reward points for every ₹150 spent

E. Global Personal Concierge - 24 X 7