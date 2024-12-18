How to build a ₹5 crore retirement corpus with ₹1.5 lakh monthly salary
Summary
- With an SIP of ₹45,000 per month and a rate of return of 12%, the retirement corpus is estimated to be ₹8,53,93,579 over a period of 25 years.
My 35-year-old cousin earns ₹1.5 lakh per month and recently paid off their home loan. They invest ₹45,000 in mutual funds (Nippon Indian small cap, Mirae bluechip and PPFAS flexi-cap) monthly and ₹50,000 in the National Pension System yearly. What additional investments can help them build a ₹5 crore retirement corpus?