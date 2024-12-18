How to build a ₹5 crore retirement corpus with ₹1.5 lakh monthly salary

If your cousin wishes to retire early, they can aim to create a corpus of ₹5 crore. With an SIP amount of ₹45,000, an RoR of 12%, and a retirement corpus target of ₹5 crore, the required tenure would be 21 years. For the NPS, with an annual contribution of ₹50,000, an RoR of 10%, and a tenure of 21 years, the corpus would be ₹35,20,137. This means they will be able to retire in 21 years, at the age of 56, and will have an additional ₹35 lakh in their NPS account.