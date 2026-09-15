5 early signs to watch: Lifestyle creep sneaks in after every promotion; how to overcome it

A promotion brings more income and reasons to celebrate. Soon, better restaurants, extra subscriptions and frequent shopping can become normal expenses.

This gradual rise in spending is called lifestyle creep. Your salary grows, but your savings may barely change.

Ayana Bhatia QPFP®️, Director at Ayarah Investment Services LLP, said: “Having spent almost 18 years in finance and climbed the corporate ladder steadily, I’ve seen how lifestyle creep can begin even before the increment hits. That phone, perfume, brand, vacation or staycation you’ve been eyeing suddenly feels justified. I experienced it myself after my first promotion and increment; almost the entire increase disappeared into expenses. Thankfully, being from finance, I recognised the pattern early.”

Here are 5 early signs to watch before higher spending becomes your routine.

Your salary rises, but savings stay unchanged Compare how much you saved before and after your promotion. A bigger salary with unchanged savings deserves a closer look.

Check whether purchases have absorbed the additional income. Review amounts transferred into savings, rather than relying on your intentions. Decide how much income should support future goals before expanding spending.

Celebration spending becomes everyday routine One special dinner can fit into your plans. Trouble starts when expensive meals become a weekly expectation.

Notice when occasional treats turn into habits you no longer question. Ask whether you still consciously choose these purchases. Enjoying a promotion need not mean permanently raising every expense.

Also Read | Money Detox: Try these 5 tricks for one month to understand your finances better

Small upgrades quietly add monthly commitments A premium subscription or a costlier mobile plan may look affordable on its own. Together, several upgrades can take away a share of your raise.

List every recurring payment added since your promotion. Check whether you use each service enough to justify its cost. Watch renewals, especially after introductory offers end.

“With my second promotion, around 13 years ago, I decided to invest nearly 60% of the additional income through a step-up SIP; over time, that realistically settled at around 50%,” Bhatia said.

“Fourteen years on, this discipline has been far more rewarding than upgrading my lifestyle ever could be,” she added.

Shopping starts matching your new designation You may feel that a senior role demands better clothes, gadgets or transport. Some purchases could serve work needs.

Others may simply reflect pressure to look successful. Before buying, separate practical requirements from assumptions about your new position. Compare purchases with your needs, rather than colleagues’ lifestyles.

You keep postponing higher savings Promises to save more next month can persist long after the promotion ends. Meanwhile, the extra income becomes part of your spending routine.

Choose a manageable increase in savings once your salary arrives. Review that amount against essential expenses and commitments. Make the decision specific rather than leaving it for later.