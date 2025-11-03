Before you take a personal loan, ask THESE 5 questions

Personal loans are complicated debt instruments. They help borrowers in need immensely by providing them with much-needed financial assistance. Still, they come with factors such as high interest rates, hidden charges, rigid repayment schedules, penalties, and a negative impact on credit score, among other associated factors.
This makes asking the right questions of yourself even more critical before going ahead with any particular personal loan.
The country's rapid technological development has made securing new personal loans, credit cards, and home loans easier than ever before. Still, the decision to borrow is always the most critical call of all.
Any borrowing decision that overlooks the risks associated with personal loans, such as high interest rates, complex repayment terms, potential legal action, and property confiscation if the loan is secured by collateral, is one of the factors that can make the entire borrowing process unpleasant. That is why, by asking the above questions and doing basic homework, you will be able to achieve far better results with your personal loan.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit; you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards, and credit scores. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks, such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
