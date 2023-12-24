5 famous investing principles by Brookfield CEO Bruce Flatt
Bruce Flatt promotes contrarianism in investing, advising individuals to diverge from popular trends. Despite requiring extensive research, scrutiny, and patience, seasoned investors like Flatt consider this approach to be frequently lucrative in the realm of investing.
Investors who adhere to the contrarian investment philosophy can find resonance in the experiences of Bruce Flatt, CEO, Brookfield Asset Management. In contrast to many of his counterparts, Flatt refrains from hastily investing in the latest trendy stocks or assets. His approach involves going against the prevailing market sentiment and making bets that diverge from the crowd. This strategy demands more effort than simply buying when others are selling. At its core, this seemingly straightforward approach entails a significant investment of time, rigorous research, and a considerable amount of patience.