5 financial mistakes that can quietly erode your wealth: Experts share simple ways to avoid them

Building wealth is not only about choosing the right investments. It is also about having a holistic financial plan. This is because financial mistakes around emergency funds, insurance, mutual funds and meaningful asset allocation can silently erode decades of financial progress and savings.

Keeping these core fundamentals in mind, let us look at five common mistakes that all investors should avoid to build a robust and resilient financial portfolio.

5 common financial mistakes that can cost investors dearly: 1. Investing before building a financial safety net If you do not have a proper emergency fund, you are prone to financial losses during unforeseen events such as job loss, serious illness, or similar situations.

CA Divam Sharma, CEO & Co-Founder, Green Portfolio, explains this in detail, stating, “The biggest financial planning mistake Indians make is skipping the foundation and jumping straight to investing. Most families have no real emergency fund, so a single job loss or medical bill forces them to break long-term investments or borrow at high interest at the worst possible time. Just as neglected are health and life insurance. As Zerodha's Nithin Kamath has warned, most Indians are just one hospitalisation away from bankruptcy, and losing an earning member without life cover can set a family back years. Before chasing returns, secure six months of expenses as an emergency fund, and adequate health and life cover.”

2. Lacking the understanding of exit load, the capital gains bill When an investor lacks a proper understanding of the exit load and capital gains tax imposed on them when they sell their investments, such an approach can never be healthy. It is a major mistake to treat mutual funds like stocks and sell them frequently without any long-term investment vision.

Shashank Udupa, Founder, Vayu Capital & SEBI-registered Research Analyst, explained this aspect in detail, stating, “The biggest mistake I see right now is people buying mutual funds like the way they trade stocks. In FY25, sectoral and thematic funds pulled in ₹96,489 crore, close to half of all equity inflows that year. In FY26, that number fell roughly 80%. That means people just wanted to buy fancy names in mutual funds, which was never the idea. Now, every switch costs you an exit load, a capital gains bill, and the compounding that you lose. A fund is not a stock idea. Pick three or four diversified schemes that match your goal, keep the SIP running through the ugly quarters, review once a year and play the long game. This fundamental thinking has been lost since 2020.”

3. Ignoring proper asset allocation & chasing returns on stocks and mutual funds This is yet another mistake that can cost investors dearly. New and upcoming investors simply pick the ‘best performing’ scheme of last year or chase good performing stocks. This is not the best way to proceed with investments. You must have a long-term investment plan and invest accordingly.

Sonam Srivastava, Founder & Fund Manager, Wright Research, highlighted this aspect, stating, “I keep seeing this one mistake that costs investors a lot of money: treating asset allocation like an afterthought. Most portfolios, if you look closely, are just the result of years of picking up whatever did well last year. You end up with a bit of everything, but no real plan. And the funny thing is, all the research says asset allocation is what actually drives most of your long-term returns, not the individual stocks or funds you pick. Still, most people spend their time chasing the next hot stock, and forget to check how much they've got in equity, debt, or gold. If you just set a simple allocation, review it once a year, and rebalance without getting emotional, the difference over ten years can be quite meaningful. You always have to check these things.”

4. Not having proper life and health insurance coverage To create a proper, well-diversified portfolio, saving funds and investing them consistently through SIPs in mutual funds or stocks are not the only requirements. You should also have a proper health insurance plan and life insurance coverage to keep your family secure in the event of an unforeseen accident. This is how your family’s finances stay secure, stable and predictable at all costs. Seeking professional guidance before devising any investment plan is essential to ensure that all your investment and savings decisions are backed by professional insights.

5. Switching investments too frequently Wealth creation takes time; it demands patience, courage and determination. When you constantly move between funds or investments, then it can eventually increase applicable costs, trigger taxes, and even disrupt the process of compounding wealth. To combat such a situation, investors should have a clear investment plan, long-term financial goals, and choose investments suited for their time horizon and risk profile. Furthermore, it is important to diligently review your investment periodically rather than reacting to every market movement.

Eventually, successful financial planning is less about finding the next big investment and more about avoiding costly investment mistakes. That is why an investor should build the foundation first, protect themselves with adequate insurance, diversify prudently and sensibly, follow a disciplined investment strategy, and review the portfolio periodically. The path to wealth creation is rarely about getting every decision right; it is often about avoiding common mistakes that can quietly set your economic goals back.