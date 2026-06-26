5 government apps everyone should use to stay financially organized, protect documents and access essential services

Managing funds today is not just about saving money. Due to advances in technology and the introduction of new investment options, managing money is a much broader concept than it was earlier.

Today, managing money is also about keeping your important documents, payment details, tax-related information and identity details safe from financial crimes.

To make these tasks easier, the government of India has introduced several official mobile applications that simplify day-to-day tasks, increase transparency, reduce paperwork and help citizens, especially senior citizens, stay financially organised and informed.

From securely storing essential documents and keeping confidential data safe to making digital payments and accessing pension or EPF services, these applications can make day-to-day financial management much easier.

All these applications can be downloaded from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. Let us discuss these applications and their salient features.

Five government apps to simplify your finances

App Why it matters Key features DigiLocker Securely stores important financial and identity documents Digital Aadhaar, PAN, driving licence, insurance papers and educational certificates; legally recognised digital documents; paperless verification. UMANG One-stop gateway to hundreds of government services Access EPFO, pension services, PAN, utility bill payments, gas booking, passport services and various state government schemes from a single app. BHIM Safe and simple digital payments Official UPI app for instant bank transfers, QR code payments, bill payments and money requests directly from linked bank accounts. mAadhaar Keeps digital identity readily available Carry Aadhaar digitally, generate Virtual ID, lock/unlock biometrics and securely share Aadhaar details whenever required. mParivahan Stores essential vehicle documents digitally Access digital Driving Licence (DL), Registration Certificate (RC), vehicle information and traffic-related services without carrying physical copies.

These government-backed applications add value to citizens' lives. Individuals who use them can manage payments, protect confidential documents such as PAN and Aadhaar, avail essential public services such as digital life certificate submission (through the SPARSH portal), and access other benefits.

When you install the updated applications, they minimize government office visits, reduce paperwork and ensure senior citizens have their IDs and financial information available whenever they need them.