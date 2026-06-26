5 government apps everyone should use to stay financially organized, protect documents and access essential services

Managing money today goes beyond saving. These five government apps help everyone stay financially organised by securing important documents, enabling safe digital payments and providing easy access to essential government and financial services.

Shivam Shukla
Published26 Jun 2026, 02:41 PM IST
5 essential government apps that make everyday payments, document storage and financial management easier. (representational image)
5 essential government apps that make everyday payments, document storage and financial management easier. (representational image)

Managing funds today is not just about saving money. Due to advances in technology and the introduction of new investment options, managing money is a much broader concept than it was earlier.

Today, managing money is also about keeping your important documents, payment details, tax-related information and identity details safe from financial crimes.

To make these tasks easier, the government of India has introduced several official mobile applications that simplify day-to-day tasks, increase transparency, reduce paperwork and help citizens, especially senior citizens, stay financially organised and informed.

From securely storing essential documents and keeping confidential data safe to making digital payments and accessing pension or EPF services, these applications can make day-to-day financial management much easier.

Also Read | EPFO: How to use Umang app, SMS, WhatsApp, missed call for provident fund update

All these applications can be downloaded from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. Let us discuss these applications and their salient features.

Five government apps to simplify your finances

App

Why it matters

Key features

DigiLockerSecurely stores important financial and identity documentsDigital Aadhaar, PAN, driving licence, insurance papers and educational certificates; legally recognised digital documents; paperless verification.
UMANGOne-stop gateway to hundreds of government servicesAccess EPFO, pension services, PAN, utility bill payments, gas booking, passport services and various state government schemes from a single app.
BHIMSafe and simple digital paymentsOfficial UPI app for instant bank transfers, QR code payments, bill payments and money requests directly from linked bank accounts.
mAadhaarKeeps digital identity readily availableCarry Aadhaar digitally, generate Virtual ID, lock/unlock biometrics and securely share Aadhaar details whenever required.
mParivahanStores essential vehicle documents digitallyAccess digital Driving Licence (DL), Registration Certificate (RC), vehicle information and traffic-related services without carrying physical copies.

These government-backed applications add value to citizens' lives. Individuals who use them can manage payments, protect confidential documents such as PAN and Aadhaar, avail essential public services such as digital life certificate submission (through the SPARSH portal), and access other benefits.

When you install the updated applications, they minimize government office visits, reduce paperwork and ensure senior citizens have their IDs and financial information available whenever they need them.

Also Read | ‘Boss Scam’ explained: How it works and 5 ways to stay safe

Before proceeding with any downloads, download the application from government agencies and authorised ministries from legitimate platforms. No downloads should be made via email links, text messages or WhatsApp forwards, as these can be spam.

Digital PaymentsSenior CitizensPersonal FinanceGovernmentGoogle Apps
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