5 hacks to save more money: Finance lessons from Indian mothers that make you richer every week

Growing up, Shabana thought her mother worried too much about every rupee. Then her first salary disappeared before the month ended. Remembering those kitchen conversations, she tried five familiar habits. Each helped her spend less and put more money aside every month.

Resist peer pressure to spend When friends suggested an expensive brunch, Shabana remembered her mother's advice not to copy neighbours. Someone else's spending should not decide how much you save. Instead of paying ₹1,500 outside, she hosted a shared breakfast costing her ₹500.

Also Read | 5 reasons why your investment strategy makes no sense: Check common mistakes

She immediately moved the remaining ₹1,000 into savings. Her mother followed the same principle with clothes, celebrations and household purchases. Shabana realised cheaper choices mattered only when the difference stayed saved.

Suggest affordable outings, confidently repeat clothes, and avoid buying things just to fit in. Transfer the money you avoid spending into a separate savings account. Friendship can stay strong while your savings grow with each decision.

Plan expenses beforehand Shabana knew she would need ₹10,000 for next month's family function. Earlier, she would have waited until last week and struggled. This time, she followed her mother's habit of preparing before expenses arrived.

She divided the amount into 4 weekly savings targets of ₹2,500. To reach them, she reduced food deliveries, postponed clothes shopping and skipped unnecessary purchases. Knowing the target gave her a clear reason to spend less today.

Also Read | 5 investing choices that help your wealth grow | Personal finance

List next month's expenses and calculate how much you must set aside. Then identify spending you can reduce to reach that amount. Planning ahead turns a future bill into a practical reason to save.

Have a weekly budget Every Sunday, Shabana's mother counted household money before leaving for the vegetable market. Whatever remained from the previous week went into a separate savings envelope. Shabana copied this habit by limiting flexible weekly spending to ₹2,000. One week, cooking with available groceries brought her spending down to ₹1,600. She saved the remaining ₹400 instead of treating it as permission to shop.

Set a weekly limit after covering essentials and your usual savings contribution. Look for sensible ways to finish that stay within the limit below without skipping necessities. Move the balance into savings each weekend. Small weekly leftovers can steadily increase the amount you save across a month.

“As a mother, my challenge is to help my teenager manage money without going overboard. A weekly budget makes spending more visible, choices immediate and mistakes manageable. It teaches delayed gratification, accountability and financial prudence, while allowing course correction before small aberrations pile up,” Seema Ahuja QPFP®️, Founder - Plan Happy Wealth, said.

Track small purchases Shabana's mother never dismissed a few rupees as too little to save. Shabana remembered this while checking her payments for tea, snacks and delivery charges. She found a daily ₹50 purchase she barely enjoyed. Skipping it for 30 days would leave ₹1,500 available to save. She started carrying a snack from home and setting aside the difference.

Track every small purchase for a week, then identify one recurring expense to reduce. Count any replacement cost before calculating your actual savings. Transfer that amount regularly, so another purchase does not swallow it. You need not drop every favourite treat to make small changes that add up to something meaningful.

Gullak first, spend later As a child, Shabana put birthday money into her mother's gullak before buying sweets. Her mother saved a little first, instead of waiting for money to remain.

Shabana applied that lesson by transferring ₹2,000 into savings whenever her salary arrived. She chose an amount that still left enough for essential bills. Later, a salary increase allowed her to raise the transfer to ₹2,500. A Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) can be your digital gullak.