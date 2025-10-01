5 hidden clauses in personal loan agreements you can’t afford to miss

Before going ahead with any particular personal loan agreement, it is vital for aspiring borrowers to acknowledge several important points. Factors such as affordability, repayment tenure, credit score, and collateral to meet debt obligations in case the borrower is unable to repay are required to be taken into consideration. One must follow the regulations diligently.

Furthermore, the role of proper financial education can also not be denied, especially when aspiring borrowers look ahead to securing new personal loans. Keeping the above facts in mind, here are five points every borrower should know and follow before going ahead with any particular personal loan product.

1. Understand the personal loan details and associated terms Loan amount: It becomes vital for a borrower to confirm the exact amount of the personal loan sanctioned. Furthermore, it is also essential to see that it matches your requirements to avoid overborrowing.

It becomes vital for a borrower to confirm the exact amount of the personal loan sanctioned. Furthermore, it is also essential to see that it matches your requirements to avoid overborrowing. Applicable interest rates and APR: You should carefully compare applicable interest rates in your case, and not only that, you should also check the Annual Percentage Rate (APR). This includes fees, processing charges, etc. This will give a fair idea of the true cost of borrowing.

You should carefully compare applicable interest rates in your case, and not only that, you should also check the Annual Percentage Rate (APR). This includes fees, processing charges, etc. This will give a fair idea of the true cost of borrowing. Schedule of personal loan repayment: Review the monthly EMI amounts, total repayment tenure, prepayment penalties (if applicable), the possibility of extending the repayment tenure in case of financial difficulties, and due dates carefully. So that you can align these essential facts with your budget and cash flow. This will help you establish a proper loan repayment roadmap. 2. Go through the applicable charges on your personal loan Processing Fees: This is a fee which is about 1-3% of the total loan amount. You should have an open and fair discussion with your lending institution about the total applicable processing fees to disburse your personal loan. To ensure you understand the total outgo in advance, even before applying for the loan.

This is a fee which is about 1-3% of the total loan amount. You should have an open and fair discussion with your lending institution about the total applicable processing fees to disburse your personal loan. To ensure you understand the total outgo in advance, even before applying for the loan. Late payment penalties: It is essential to factor in the charges for missed or delayed EMIs. These charges generally range from ₹ 500 to ₹ 1,000. Furthermore, if the delay in repayment continues, these charges also continue to compound. You must understand the terms, conditions, and long-term consequences of late payments before applying for the loan. 3. Acknowledge the personal loan tenure and total cost Longer loan repayment tenures can definitely reduce the EMI size. Still, they increase the total interest paid by the borrower. That is why you should be very careful while opting for a repayment period. Understand the pros and cons, discuss with an investment advisor so that the best possible decision can be made, taking into consideration your current financial health and long-term goals.

Also Read | 5 smart uses of personal loans beyond debt consolidation

4. Understand the legal and compliance aspects associated Default conditions: You should also have complete clarity on what constitutes a ‘default’ and the associated conditions according to your lender. Not only this, you should also have a clear understanding of the steps you must follow as per the lender's remedies to clear any such future situation. This way, you will be well prepared for the future and manage your personal loan responsibly.

You should also have complete clarity on what constitutes a ‘default’ and the associated conditions according to your lender. Not only this, you should also have a clear understanding of the steps you must follow as per the lender's remedies to clear any such future situation. This way, you will be well prepared for the future and manage your personal loan responsibly. Stamp duty and documentation requirements: As a responsible borrower, you should also verify the legal fees, taxes, and documentation charges. Questions regarding dispute resolution and ambiguous clauses should also be addressed to ensure a pleasant borrowing experience. 5. Understand rights and role in case of a personal loan dispute You should have a complete understanding of your rights, duties, and obligations as a borrower. There are provisions in the banking laws and the Indian Constitution to protect the rights of borrowers, provided they meet their repayment obligations responsibly.

There are forums within the lending institution, followed by the banking ombudsman provided by the RBI, where individuals suffering from loan-related complications, misappropriation of funds, etc., can raise their complaints and obtain a timely resolution.

Also Read | What is FOIR, and how does it affect your personal loan approval

In conclusion, you should try to keep EMIs within 30% of your income, carefully review the Key Fact Statement, use EMI calculators for repayment planning, and consult a certified financial advisor to avoid risks, debt traps, and ensure responsible borrowing.



For all personal finance updates, visit here.