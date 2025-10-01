5 hidden clauses in personal loan agreements you can’t afford to miss

Before going ahead with any particular personal loan agreement, it is vital for aspiring borrowers to acknowledge several important points. Factors such as affordability, repayment tenure, credit score, and collateral to meet debt obligations in case the borrower is unable to repay are required to be taken into consideration. One must follow the regulations diligently.
Furthermore, the role of proper financial education can also not be denied, especially when aspiring borrowers look ahead to securing new personal loans. Keeping the above facts in mind, here are five points every borrower should know and follow before going ahead with any particular personal loan product.
Longer loan repayment tenures can definitely reduce the EMI size. Still, they increase the total interest paid by the borrower. That is why you should be very careful while opting for a repayment period. Understand the pros and cons, discuss with an investment advisor so that the best possible decision can be made, taking into consideration your current financial health and long-term goals.
In conclusion, you should try to keep EMIs within 30% of your income, carefully review the Key Fact Statement, use EMI calculators for repayment planning, and consult a certified financial advisor to avoid risks, debt traps, and ensure responsible borrowing.
