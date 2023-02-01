Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
5 income tax rule changes announced in Budget 2023

4 min read . 02:00 PM IST Sangeeta Ojha
Budget 2023: The income tax slabs were not changed since 2014.

Budget 2023: Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced change in income tax slabs, up to 7 lakh rebate under new income tax regime

During the Union Budget speech in the House, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced change in income tax slabs, up to 7 lakh rebate under new income tax regime. 

"The rebate under section 87A of new income regime hiked to 7 lakh," said Finance Minister while presenting Budget 2023.

“The new tax regime has got a great boost by the Budget announcements made by the FM. Taxpayers at both ends of the spectrum will be encouraged under the new regime, as there will be no liability upto annual income of 7 lacs on 1 hand & surcharge on annual income above 5 crores has been reduced from 37 to 25% at the high income end," said Alok Agrawal, Partner, Deloitte India.

Here are the 5 income tax rule changes announced by FM Sitharaman in Budget 2023

 

1) Tax rebate limit raised to 7 lakh from 5 lakh

Abhishek A Rastogi, Founder of Rastogi Chambers said in simple words, the enhancement of this limit to 7 lakh means that the person whose income is less than 7 lakhs need not invest anything to claim exemptions and the entire income would be tax-free irrespective of the quantum of investment made by such an individual. 

This will result in giving more consumption power to the middle-class income group as they could spend the entire amount of income without bothering too much about investment schemes to take the benefit of exemptions, he added.

2) Changes in Income Tax slabs

0-3 lakh - nil

3-6 lakh - 5%

6-9 lakh- 10%

9-12 lakh - 15%

12-15 lakh - 20%

above 15 lakh- 30%

The new system will decrease the six income categories to five.

“Tax assessors will still be able to choose from the prior regime. Salaried and pensioners: the new system's standard deduction for taxable income exceeding Rs15.5 lakhs is 52,500," said Amit Gupta, MD, SAG Infotech

3) New income tax regime to be default regime

Amit Gupta, MD, SAG Infotech said that the new information technology system will act as the default tax regime. Tax assessors will still be able to choose from the prior regime. Salaried and pensioners: the new system's standard deduction for taxable income exceeding Rs.15.5 lakhs is 52,500.

“The government is actively promoting the new tax regime, which will now be the default tax regime. The basic exemption under this regime has increased to 3 lakhs from 2.5 lakhs. Individual tax payers earning up to 7 lakhs will not have to pay taxes as compared to current limit of 5 lakhs," said Saraswathi Kasturirangan, Partner, Deloitte India.

4) An individual with an annual income of 9 lakhs will be required to pay only 45,000.

5) Maximum tax, along with surcharge, will be 39%. The current tax rate in country is 42.74%, among the highest in world. Budget23 proposes to reduce the highest surcharge rate from 37% to 25% in the new Tax regime. This will result in the reduction of the maximum tax rate to 39%.

"Tax rates have been reduced under the new tax regime and the maximum marginal rate drops from 42.74% to 39%," said Saraswathi Kasturirangan, Partner, Deloitte India

Finance Minister also announced that the average processing time for income tax returns reduced from 93 days to 16 days.

For pensioners, the finance minister announced extending the benefit of standard deduction to new tax regime. Each salaried person with an income of 15.5 lakh or more will benefit by 52,500.

The government in Budget 2020-21 brought in an optional income tax regime, under which individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) were to be taxed at lower rates if they did not avail specified exemptions and deductions, like house rent allowance (HRA), interest on home loan, investments made under Section 80C, 80D and 80CCD. Under this, total income up to 2.5 lakh was tax exempt.

Currently, a 5 per cent tax is levied on total income between 2.5 lakh and 5 lakh, 10 per cent on 5 lakh to 7.5 lakh, 15 per cent on 7.5 lakh to 10 lakh, 20 per cent on 10 lakh to 12.5 lakh, 25 per cent on 12.5 lakh to 15 lakh, and 30 per cent on above 15 lakh. With effect from April 1, these slabs will be modified as per the Budget announcement.

 

