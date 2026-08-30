5 innovation thematic funds posted over 15% returns in 1 year, with Bandhan leading the category; no scheme in the red

Innovation funds are a type of equity thematic mutual fund that invests in businesses at the forefront of emerging technologies, new ideas, and disruptive trends.
They are designed for investors looking to gain exposure to companies that could benefit from innovation and technological advances.
According to the Value Research data list, there are 13 innovation-focused thematic funds. Of these, five funds delivered more than 15% returns over the last one year, while none of the funds in the category gave negative returns during this period.
|Innovation funds
|1-year return
|Bandhan Innovation Fund
|21.54%
|HDFC Innovation Fund
|18.89%
|Axis Innovation Fund
|16.91%
|Union Innovation & Opportunities Fund
|15.27%
|Motilal Oswal Innovation Opportunities Fund
|15.16%
*Source: Value Research, Returns as on 21 August 2026, Direct Plans
Bandhan Innovation Fund topped the category with a 21.54% return over the last one year, followed by HDFC Innovation Fund at 18.89%.
Axis Innovation Fund and Union Innovation & Opportunities Fund delivered 16.91% and 15.27%, respectively. Motilal Oswal Innovation Opportunities Fund was next, with a 15.16% return.
|Innovation funds
|1-year return
|UTI Innovation Fund
|2.43%
|Tata India Innovation Fund
|4.94%
|Nippon India Innovation Fund
|5.46%
*Source: Value Research, Returns as on 21 August 2026, Direct Plans
At the other end of the spectrum, UTI Innovation Fund delivered the lowest return in the category at 2.43%.
Tata India Innovation Fund and Nippon India Innovation Fund followed with returns of 4.94% and 5.46%, respectively.
A quick comparison of the highest- and lowest-performing funds shows that, despite belonging to the same innovation-focused category, their portfolios are significantly different.
Bandhan Innovation Fund had 97.87% of its portfolio in equities, 0.01% in debt, and 2.12% in cash and cash equivalents. However, UTI Innovation Fund had 97.42% in equities, 0.02% in debt, and 2.56% in cash and cash equivalents.
The bigger difference emerges in their market-cap allocation.
|Market-cap allocation
|Bandhan Innovation Fund
|UTI Innovation Fund
|Category
|Large cap
|36.26%
|11.41%
|33.48%
|Mid cap
|22.57%
|34.26%
|29.24%
|Small cap
|41.17%
|54.33%
|37.27%
*Source: Value Research, Data as on 31 July 2026, Direct Plans
Bandhan has a relatively more balanced allocation across large-, mid- and small-cap stocks, while UTI Innovation Fund has a much higher exposure to small caps.
The sector allocation also highlights the difference in investment strategies.
Bandhan Fund has its largest exposure to consumer discretionary (21.05%), followed by financials (15.83%).
On the other hand, UTI Fund is heavily tilted towards technology (42.74%) and industrials (30.17%). This shows that even within the same thematic category, funds can take very different approaches to investing in innovation.
The difference is also visible in their stock holdings. Bandhan holds 81 stocks, reflecting its broader diversification, while UTI holds only 31 stocks, resulting in a more concentrated portfolio.
Disclaimer: This is purely for educational/informational purposes and should not be taken as any sort of investment advice. Always consult a SEBI-registered advisor before making any investment decisions.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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