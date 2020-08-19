5 investment options for senior citizens

At present, SCSS pays an interest at the rate 7.4 ​% per annum. An individual of age 60 years or more can invest in SCSS. An individual of the age of 55 years or more but less than 60 years who has retired on superannuation or under VRS can also open account. SCSS allows only one deposit not exceeding ₹15 lakh. The depositors may operate more than one account in individual capacity or jointly with spouse. Maturity period is 5 years. After maturity, the account can be extended for further three years within one year of the maturity by giving application in prescribed format. In such cases, account can be closed at any time after expiry of one year of extension without any deduction. In case of SCSS accounts, quarterly interest shall be payable on 1st working day of April, July, October and January.