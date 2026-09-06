5 investment rules everybody must know: You don’t need to be Warren Buffett to understand these simple money basics

Simple money rules can make financial planning easier to understand. They offer quick ways to organise spending, estimate growth and prepare for future expenses. However, these shortcuts cannot replace a plan suited to your circumstances.
Some guide investing, while others strengthen the finances that support it. Here are 5 popular investment rules, with examples explaining their uses and limitations for Indian households. And, these are pretty fundamental rules. You don’t need to be an expert like Warren Buffett to understand these basic money rules.
The Rule of 100 offers a basic shortcut for deciding your equity allocation. Subtract your age from 100 to estimate the percentage held in shares. At age 35, the formula suggests 65% in equity investments. The remaining 35% would generally go towards bonds or other defensive assets.
However, your age cannot explain your complete financial situation. Two people aged 35 may have different debts, goals and tolerance for losses. Money you need soon may require protection, regardless of how young you are. Consider your income stability and investment deadlines before choosing an allocation. Use this formula to start thinking rather than treating the answer as final.
The Rule of 72 estimates how long an investment might take to double. Divide 72 by the annual percentage return to approximate the number of years. At a steady 8% annual return, the estimate is 9 years. An investment of ₹1 lakh would then become roughly ₹2 lakh.
This calculation assumes compounded growth, with earnings remaining invested throughout the period. It does not account for taxes, charges or inflation. Market investments also deliver changing returns. So actual doubling times can differ considerably. Use this shortcut to understand the relationship between growth rates and time. A projected return remains an assumption, never a promised outcome.
The 50/30/20 rule gives your monthly income a simple structure. Allocate 50% of your salary after tax towards needs, including rent, groceries and bills. Keep up to 30% for wants, such as outings and entertainment. Direct the remaining 20% towards savings and debt repayment.
For a ₹50,000 monthly income, these amounts are ₹25,000, ₹15,000, and ₹10,000, respectively. The benefit lies in making room for future priorities before optional spending expands. However, expensive housing or family responsibilities may require different proportions. Treat these percentages as a starting point that you can adjust. Review your spending regularly to find a balance your household can maintain over time.
The ‘6 Months’ rule suggests keeping enough money for six months of essential expenses. This reserve can help during unemployment, urgent repairs or unexpected family needs. If monthly necessities cost ₹30,000, the suggested emergency fund would be ₹1.8 lakh. Include rent, food, utilities, essential instalments and other unavoidable payments.
Build this amount gradually if setting it aside immediately feels difficult. Keep the money accessible and prioritise safety over the pursuit of higher returns. An emergency should not force you to sell investments during a market fall. Six months is a guideline, and irregular earners may need more. Review the target whenever your household expenses or responsibilities increase.
The 4% rule is a starting framework for planning retirement withdrawals. It suggests withdrawing 4% of your initial retirement portfolio during the first year. With ₹1 crore invested, that means an initial withdrawal of ₹4 lakh. Later withdrawals adjust that original amount for inflation, rather than recalculating 4% annually.
The approach emerged from historical American investment research covering roughly 30 retirement years. It does not guarantee that savings will last, especially under different Indian conditions. Taxes, investment costs, inflation and retirement length can change the outcome. Healthcare expenses and poor early returns also deserve attention. Review withdrawals regularly instead of following this percentage without adjustments.
Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.