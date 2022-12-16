5 investment strategies for HNIs in turbulent times

During tumultuous times, one should always root for basics. Excessive noise should be swept away, and only the nuts and bolts of the matter should be examined. An overt obsession with deeper analysis could lead to either hyper-action or paralysis in investment or portfolio decisions. Instead, this examination should be seen in conjunction with an aerial view perspective from above to avoid missing the bigger picture. A MECE (mutually exclusive, collectively exhaustive) analysis would incorporate both these aspects though correlations and sensitivities between some moving parts cannot be afforded to give a miss.

