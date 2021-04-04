5 key changes in income tax rules you should know

Till 31st March 2020, the dividend received from Indian Companies as well as mutual fund schemes were tax free in your hands as the tax was on the dividend or income distributed was paid by the Company or the mutual fund. However, the budget of 2020 had removed the exemption on dividend income and has made the same taxable in your hands. In case the amount of dividend paid to you exceeded Rs. 5,000/- the Company or the mutual fund houses would have deducted tax while crediting the dividend to bank your account. Please verify the amount of tax deducted on dividend paid to you from Form no 26AS. In case any TDS is reflecting in your form No. 26AS, you need to gross up your dividend income by adding the amount of tax deducted to the amount of dividend credited in your account for proper and correct disclosure of your taxable dividend income. This exercise has to be done well in advance for ensuring timely filing of the ITR.