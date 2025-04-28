5 key facts about loan inquiries and their impact on your credit score in India

Understanding the impact of loan inquiries on your credit score is crucial for financial health. Hard and soft inquiries affect your score differently, and multiple applications in a short time can harm it. Manage credit wisely to protect your financial reputation.

Shivam Shukla
Published28 Apr 2025, 04:01 PM IST
Credit Score Concept on Laptop
Credit Score Concept on Laptop

In India’s ever-evolving, dynamic financial landscape, clearly understanding how loan inquiries impact your credit score is of utmost importance.

This is important because a low credit score makes it very difficult to secure future loans, credit cards, etc.

This can complicate matters during difficult times such as medical emergencies, home renovation work, etc. Hence, irrespective of whether you are applying for a credit card, personal loan, or mortgage, each individual inquiry can influence your credit profile and creditworthiness. Keeping this in mind, here are five crucial facts borrowers should know:

1. Hard vs. Soft Inquiries: Looking at the conceptual difference

When you apply for a loan, it generally triggers a ‘hard inquiry’, in which lenders assess your overall credit profile and your credit score to determine the risk involved in lending you money. If an adverse finding is reported, for example, a recent missed payment, default on EMI, etc., then such developments can slightly lower your credit score. Such findings also stay on your report for up to two years.

On the other hand, soft inquiries, such as checking your own credit score or other pre-approved offers, do not adversely impact your credit score. That is why this distinction between hard and soft inquiries must always be kept in mind.

2. Multiple inquiries can signal risk

This is another crucial point to remember. Submitting several loan applications in a very short period of time can raise serious red flags for lenders. They take this as a sign that the borrower is heavily reliant on debt to even meet day-to-day expenses and has limited savings

This is a clear sign of the possibility of default. Every single hard inquiry may reduce your credit score by a few points, but cumulatively, they can have a more significant and long-term impact on your borrowing ability.

3. Importance of timeframe in your credit inquiries

Further, it is recommended that you don’t apply for several loan or credit card applications simultaneously or in a very short period because when you send too many applications and there are several inquiries on your credit profile from different sources then all such inquiries cumulatively add up and stay on your credit profile for several years to come.

Also Read | How to boost credit score from 650 to 800 fast? 5 proven ways

In all such cases, the time frame matters a lot. Whenever your credit score and profile are checked by any future lender or credit card issuing financial institution, they always see this as a huge negative. Due to this, it becomes very difficult to get a new personal loan at favourable interest rates and premium credit cards on easier terms.

4. Credit scores can rebound with responsible financial behaviour

It is also important to keep in mind that the negative impact of hard inquiries on your credit profile is generally temporary. The negative impact can be reversed with consistent and responsible credit behaviour. On your part you are required to ensure timely repayment of your credit card bills or loan EMIs.

Further, you are also required to keep your credit utilisation ratio low. These simple ideas can help your credit score recover to a reputable level in a few months. Hence, in the end, it is only about showing sincerity with regards to your repayments of borrowed money and credit card bills.

5. Unauthorised Inquiries: Role of staying vigilant

Occasionally, you might even notice checks and inquiries on your credit report that you don’t recall or recognise at all. Do remember, all such checks and inquiries can be errors or signs of identity theft.

Also Read | Credit score vs credit report: Key differences you must know

That is why it is important to regularly monitor your credit report and promptly raise disputes against unauthorised inquiries so that any discrepancies can be immediately resolved. These straightforward method is essential to help you in maintaining your credit health.

Conclusion

Hence, loan inquiries, especially the ‘hard’ ones play an extremely cumbersome role in shaping your credit score. By understanding their impact, discussing with your respective credit bureau and associated professionals and managing your credit applications efficiently can all cumulatively help in safeguarding your financial reputation.

Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit; you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit scores. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.

Checking your Credit Score is absolutely Free!
Enter Mobile Number
Enter Full Name as per PAN*

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMoneyPersonal Finance5 key facts about loan inquiries and their impact on your credit score in India
MoreLess
First Published:28 Apr 2025, 04:01 PM IST
Know your Credit Score for free
Get Instant Loan at Low Interest Rates
Bajaj Finserv
Loan Amount Upto
Upto 40 Lacs
Tenure
12-60 months
Rate of Interest
14% - 18%*
Processing Fee Upto
Upto 1.15% of loan amount
Axis Bank
Loan Amount Upto
Upto Rs 50 Lacs
Tenure
12-84 months
Rate of Interest
starts from 16%*
Processing Fee Upto
1.5% of loan amount
View More Offers
Calculators
EMI Calculator
Calculate your monthly installment amount for a loan based on the principal, interest rate, and tenure
Income Tax Calculator
Choose the right income tax regime & discover your tax savings
Best offers for you
Personal Loans
100% Digital, Zero Paperwork.
Credit score
Know your score for Free.

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.