5 key important points to consider when applying for your first personal loan

Applying for your first personal loan requires careful planning. Understand interest rates, eligibility, repayment terms, and borrowing limits to ensure responsible borrowing and avoid financial stress.

Shivam Shukla
Published30 Sep 2025, 01:26 PM IST
Effective personal loan planning helps borrowers manage repayments and interest rates more efficiently.
Effective personal loan planning helps borrowers manage repayments and interest rates more efficiently.

When considering taking your first personal loan, it is prudent to be cautious. Taking on a personal loan is a major financial decision. That is why borrowers need to understand basic concepts related to personal loans, such as applicable interest rates, processing fees, and prepayment penalties. This is vital because it enables individuals to make more informed financial decisions.

Furthermore, personal loans can be a great option for emergencies or planned expenses. Still, borrowing wisely is crucial to avoid repayment stress, financial complications, and recovery agents.

What is a personal loan?

Simply put, a personal loan is an unsecured loan offered by financial institutions to help individuals meet various needs, such as medical costs, weddings, travel, and education. These loans do not require collateral.

Also Read | Personal loans: How to use EMI calculator to optimise your monthly instalment?

Basic eligibility primarily rests on factors such as an individual's credit score, repayment ability, and consistency of employment. The borrower then repays the loan in fixed monthly instalments (EMIs) across a predetermined tenure.

The current applicable personal loan interest rates that top lenders in the country charge are given below:

Personal loan interest rates 2025

Banking institutionInterest rates (per annum %)
HDFC Bank 9.99 onwards
ICICI Bank10.60 onwards
Kotak Mahindra Bank9.98 onwards
Axis Bank9.99 - 21.55
State Bank of India10.05 - 15.05

Note: The personal loan interest rates discussed above are for illustrative purposes. Actual interest rates depend on individual profiles, credit scores, and lender policies. For the updated terms and conditions, visit the official website of the respective lending institution.

5 things to keep in mind while applying for your first personal loan

  1. Check your credit score: A good credit score, generally over 750, boosts your chances of getting seamless approval for new personal loans, home loans, and credit cards.
  2. Compare interest rates: Never accept a personal loan offer without thoroughly reviewing it. Before agreeing to any personal loan product, compare factors such as interest rates, additional charges, processing fees and prepayment charges across several financial institutions.
  3. Borrow only what you need: Understand your real financial depth. Be honest with yourself and write down the financial requirements and shortfalls you need to address.
  4. Review eligibility, documentation, and terms: Once you have the personal loan brochure, carefully review the basic eligibility criteria, terms, and applicable conditions to understand the entire repayment duration and any associated penalties.
  5. Discuss with a professional: Consult a certified financial advisor before submitting a personal loan application. Discuss your requirements, needs, aspirations, future goals, and current financial health to fine-tune and plan repayments effectively.

Also Read | Personal loans: How can you use EMI calculator to procure a good deal?

Hence, once you have carefully acknowledged the above-mentioned points, you should proceed with submitting your personal loan application to ensure a pleasant borrowing experience.

For all personal finance updates, visit here.

Disclaimer: Mint has a partnership with fintech companies to offer credit; you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article aims to educate readers and raise awareness about the essential needs for credit, including loans, credit cards, and credit scores. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit, as it comes with risks such as high interest rates and hidden charges. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.

Personal Loan
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMoneyPersonal Finance5 key important points to consider when applying for your first personal loan
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.