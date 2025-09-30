5 key important points to consider when applying for your first personal loan

When considering taking your first personal loan, it is prudent to be cautious. Taking on a personal loan is a major financial decision. That is why borrowers need to understand basic concepts related to personal loans, such as applicable interest rates, processing fees, and prepayment penalties. This is vital because it enables individuals to make more informed financial decisions.
Furthermore, personal loans can be a great option for emergencies or planned expenses. Still, borrowing wisely is crucial to avoid repayment stress, financial complications, and recovery agents.
Simply put, a personal loan is an unsecured loan offered by financial institutions to help individuals meet various needs, such as medical costs, weddings, travel, and education. These loans do not require collateral.
Basic eligibility primarily rests on factors such as an individual's credit score, repayment ability, and consistency of employment. The borrower then repays the loan in fixed monthly instalments (EMIs) across a predetermined tenure.
The current applicable personal loan interest rates that top lenders in the country charge are given below:
|Banking institution
|Interest rates (per annum %)
|HDFC Bank
|9.99 onwards
|ICICI Bank
|10.60 onwards
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|9.98 onwards
|Axis Bank
|9.99 - 21.55
|State Bank of India
|10.05 - 15.05
Note: The personal loan interest rates discussed above are for illustrative purposes. Actual interest rates depend on individual profiles, credit scores, and lender policies. For the updated terms and conditions, visit the official website of the respective lending institution.
Hence, once you have carefully acknowledged the above-mentioned points, you should proceed with submitting your personal loan application to ensure a pleasant borrowing experience.
