5 key important points to consider when applying for your first personal loan

When considering taking your first personal loan, it is prudent to be cautious. Taking on a personal loan is a major financial decision. That is why borrowers need to understand basic concepts related to personal loans, such as applicable interest rates, processing fees, and prepayment penalties. This is vital because it enables individuals to make more informed financial decisions.

Furthermore, personal loans can be a great option for emergencies or planned expenses. Still, borrowing wisely is crucial to avoid repayment stress, financial complications, and recovery agents.

What is a personal loan? Simply put, a personal loan is an unsecured loan offered by financial institutions to help individuals meet various needs, such as medical costs, weddings, travel, and education. These loans do not require collateral.

Basic eligibility primarily rests on factors such as an individual's credit score, repayment ability, and consistency of employment. The borrower then repays the loan in fixed monthly instalments (EMIs) across a predetermined tenure.

The current applicable personal loan interest rates that top lenders in the country charge are given below:

Personal loan interest rates 2025

Banking institution Interest rates (per annum %) HDFC Bank 9.99 onwards ICICI Bank 10.60 onwards Kotak Mahindra Bank 9.98 onwards Axis Bank 9.99 - 21.55 State Bank of India 10.05 - 15.05

Note: The personal loan interest rates discussed above are for illustrative purposes. Actual interest rates depend on individual profiles, credit scores, and lender policies. For the updated terms and conditions, visit the official website of the respective lending institution.

5 things to keep in mind while applying for your first personal loan

Check your credit score: A good credit score, generally over 750, boosts your chances of getting seamless approval for new personal loans, home loans, and credit cards. Compare interest rates: Never accept a personal loan offer without thoroughly reviewing it. Before agreeing to any personal loan product, compare factors such as interest rates, additional charges, processing fees and prepayment charges across several financial institutions. Borrow only what you need: Understand your real financial depth. Be honest with yourself and write down the financial requirements and shortfalls you need to address. Review eligibility, documentation, and terms: Once you have the personal loan brochure, carefully review the basic eligibility criteria, terms, and applicable conditions to understand the entire repayment duration and any associated penalties. Discuss with a professional: Consult a certified financial advisor before submitting a personal loan application. Discuss your requirements, needs, aspirations, future goals, and current financial health to fine-tune and plan repayments effectively.

Hence, once you have carefully acknowledged the above-mentioned points, you should proceed with submitting your personal loan application to ensure a pleasant borrowing experience.

