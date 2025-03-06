5 key investment lessons from Raamdeo Agarwal’s wealth creation strategy

Raamdeo Agarwal, co-founder of Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL), is famous for his risk free and balanced investment strategy of wealth creation. He has a real time net worth of $1.6 billion according to Forbes. With more than four decades of experience in the business and investing, investors can learn a lot from Agarwal’s experience.
This can not only help them in becoming better investors but even better human beings. The following are five crucial takeaways from his investment philosophy.
Agarwal's investment philosophy is reflected in the QGLP model, i.e., Quality, Growth, Longevity, and Price. He would prefer to invest in those companies which are managed by quality management, having a track record of consistent growth, and with long-term stability at a reasonable price. These criteria have been utilised by him for successful investment in companies like Hero Honda and Infosys.
As Warren Buffett's famous saying goes, "Price is what you pay. Value is what you get. Agarwal follows the same simple investing idea. He aims at purchasing stocks at cheap valuations and then stick with them for wealth creation as earnings compound.
He also believes in continuous flexibility and learning in the constantly changing world of finance. He appeals to investors to observe market patterns and economic oscillations but not forget their long-term objectives by focusing on the concept of compounding.
Therefore, by combining such observations with a prudent investment plan, an investor can build a solid and successful financial foundation that will be immune to the volatility of the market.
Hence, to conclude, Agarwal emphasises on betting on quality and growth. He highlights the importance of deep research before taking investment decisions.
Lastly, it is important to remember that reaching out to a Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) registered investment advisor is the best way to clear any investing doubts as it always saves investors from suffering financial reverses in equity market investing.
Disclaimer: Investments in the stock market are subject to market risks; past performance is not indicative of future results. Always conduct thorough research before investing.