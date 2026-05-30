5 key money events in June 2026 that could impact your taxes, investments and monthly budget — Check full list

June 2026 will be an important month for taxpayers, borrowers and investors as the month is set to bring several financial developments and deadlines that could impact household budgets and money decisions.

Keeping an active track of these changes can help individuals stay prepared for upcoming compliance requirements and sort out their budget accordingly. Here are five key personal finance developments to watch in June.

RBI Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is scheduled to meet for three days from 3 June to 5 June 2026. According to a Reuters poll, the Central bank will keep its key interest rate unchanged at 5.25% in June, although most economists now expect at least one increase by year-end due ​to risks from high oil prices and pressure on the rupee from weak capital inflows.

Even if policy rates remain unchanged, market participants will closely watch the RBI's commentary on inflation, economic growth and liquidity conditions. This outlook can shape expectations around borrowing costs, deposit rates, among other things in the months ahead.

Advance tax deadline The advance tax deadline for financial year 2026-27 in India is June 15, when freelancers, traders, and anyone earning beyond a fixed salary have to pay their first installment. By this date, specified individuals must pay at least 15% of their total estimated advance tax liability for the financial year if the person's total tax liability after tax deducted at source (TDS) exceeds ₹10,000.

People aged 60 years or more who do not have income from any business or profession during the financial year are exempt from paying advance tax.

Form 16 issuance by employers Employers are legally required to issue Form 16 for salaried individuals on or before June 15th of the assessment year following the financial year in which taxes were deducted.

Also Read | Your next fuel stop may offer multiple ethanol choices

This document covers your salary, TDS deductions, and tax calculations in one place. This form is crucial, hence it is generally advisable to wait until mid-June for filing income tax returns.

Review of small savings scheme interest rates Interest rates on small savings schemes such as the Senior Citizens Saving Scheme (SCSS), Public Provident Fund (PPF), National Savings Certificate (NSC), and post office time deposits are reviewed by the government every quarter.

While these rates do not fluctuate as frequently as some bank deposit rates, they can be revised periodically based on factors such as government bond yields and prevailing economic conditions.

Monthly LPG, petrol and diesel price revisions Fuel rates remain another key area to watch, given their impact on household budgets and inflation. Changes in petrol, diesel, CNG and LPG prices can influence transportation costs, logistics expenses and the prices of goods and services across the country.

Market participants are also closely tracking developments in global crude oil markets, including geopolitical tensions in oil-producing regions. Any further rise in crude oil prices could increase pressure on domestic fuel costs.