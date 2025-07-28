5 key things to know before taking a personal loan for debt consolidation

If you have multiple debt obligations such as credit card dues, BNPL loans, or have personal loan or home loan EMIs pending then in such a case, a personal loan for debt consolidation can help you manage everything better. It permits you to combine all your debt obligations into a single loan with just one EMI. This can assist with lowering your interest cost and reducing financial stress.
Therefore, before moving ahead, here are five important things you should know:
The most significant reason to take a personal loan for debt consolidation is to pay a lower interest rate than what you are currently paying. For example, credit card interest can be 36% to 42% annually. Still, personal loan interest rates are much lower i.e., between 9% to 24% mostly, depending on the bank, borrowers credit profile, past payment history and credit score.
Here are the personal loan interest rates from top banks as of July 2025:
|Bank
|Personal loan interest rate (% per annum)
|HDFC Bank
|10.90% - 24.00%
|ICICI Bank
|10.90% onwards
|State Bank of India
|10.30% - 15.30%
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|10.99% onwards
|Punjab National Bank
|10.50% - 17.05%
|Axis Bank
|9.99% - 22.00%
|Union Bank of India
|10.35% - 14.45%
Note: The interest rates discussed above are illustrative in nature. They are taken from the official bank websites as of July 28, 2025. The final applicable interest rate in your case depends on your credit score, income, job type, and existing bank relationship. Always confirm with your respective lender before applying.
Low EMIs may appear easy to deal with, still they often come with a longer and more draining loan repayment tenure. This further means more interest payment cumulatively.
For example:
Hence, the focus should be on choosing a shorter tenure of personal loan payment, if you can afford it. This way you can save more money in the long run on a cumulative basis.
Most of the banks and lending institutions look for a credit score of 750 or more. Now, in case your credit score is low you may get a higher interest rate or your application may be rejected. Furthermore, your total monthly EMIs including existing personal loans should never exceed more than 40% of your monthly income. This simple rule helps in keeping a check on your debt repayments and managing your finances efficiently.
Apart from interest, you should also look at:
These hidden charges can increase your total loan cost, complicate repayment, result in trapping you in a cycle of debt and add interest over interest thus making borrowing a very unpleasant experience.
Therefore, consolidation of debt to clear old debts is crucial but only if you don’t make the same mistakes. If your debts were a cause of overspending, random purchases, impulse based shopping or lack of proper planning then a new personal loan will only delay the inevitable problem.
Therefore, a personal loan for debt consolidation can be helpful if you use it wisely. That is why you should compare interest rates, check the total cost and be completely honest about your spending habits. You can also consider taking professional guidance for planning loan repayments effectively. It is not just about clearing your old debts, it is also about starting afresh with a new vision.
For all personal finance updates, visit here.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit; you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit scores. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit, as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.