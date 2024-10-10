Get Personal Loan upto ₹10 Lakhs in 10 mins!

    5 key tips to secure the best interest rates on personal loans

    Personal loans: To secure a personal loan at a competitive interest rate, focus on your credit score, conduct thorough research, and consider pre-qualification. These strategies can enhance your borrowing experience and help you avoid costly financial pitfalls.

    Dakshita Ojha
    Published10 Oct 2024, 02:51 PM IST
    Personal loans: Improving your chances of obtaining a personal loan with competitive interest rates involves being proactive and informed.
    Personal loans: Improving your chances of obtaining a personal loan with competitive interest rates involves being proactive and informed.

    When seeking a personal loan with a low interest rate, it’s essential to understand how interest rates can significantly impact your overall financial health. By employing these five strategic tips, you can enhance your chances of securing the most favourable interest rates on personal loans.

    Understanding personal loan interest rates

    Interest rates play a crucial role in personal loans, influencing the total cost of borrowing, the range typically lies between 10.50% and 24% per annum. These rates can be fixed or variable and are determined by various factors, including your credit score, income, and the lender's policies.

    A lower interest rate leads to smaller monthly payments and reduced overall interest paid throughout the life of the loan, making borrowing more affordable. Conversely, higher interest rates increase borrowing costs, resulting in larger monthly payments and a greater total repayment amount.

    Tips for obtaining the best personal loan interest rates


    Low-interest personal loans can effectively address urgent financial needs. However, obtaining a loan at the most competitive rate is vital. Here are five tips to help you secure the best interest rates on personal loans:

    Improve your credit score

    Your credit score reflects your creditworthiness based on your past credit management. A score of 750 or higher typically indicates a strong candidate for a personal loan. Generally, the higher your score, the better your chances of securing favourable loan terms. Lenders consider your credit score when determining repayment terms, loan amounts, and interest rates. A better score gives you leverage in negotiating terms.

    Compare lenders

    Conducting thorough research is key to finding the best personal loan options. Compare various lenders in the market to identify loans with the lowest interest rates and the most favourable terms. While this process may take time, it ensures you make an informed decision. Exploring options, including loans from non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), can provide the necessary financing quickly.

    Pre-qualify

    Some lenders let you pre-qualify for a loan without affecting your credit score. This procedure offers you an indication of the interest rates you might be offered. Before you apply for a loan, you can pre-qualify to obtain the best conditions.

    Leverage your professional credentials

    If you have a high income and work for a reputable public or private sector company, lenders may view you as a stable candidate. Use this to your advantage during negotiations for a lower interest rate. The lender's confidence in your ability to make timely payments based on your employment stability can work in your favour.

    Look for a shorter loan tenure

    While some lenders offer extended repayment periods of seven to ten years, a longer tenure may lead to lower monthly EMI but higher overall interest costs. Conversely, a shorter repayment period may result in higher monthly obligations, but you will become debt-free sooner and save on interest payments.

    Conclusion
    By following these five strategic tips, you can significantly improve your chances of obtaining a personal loan with a competitive interest rate. Being proactive and informed can enhance your borrowing experience and help you achieve your financial goals. 

    Remember, to always consider ideas from financial advisors or do research before applying for a personal loan, as they are subject to market risk and the borrower can land into financial problems or debt traps.

