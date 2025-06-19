5 lesser known tips to reduce your education loan burden

With rising tuition costs along with education loan interest rates ranging primarily from 8% to 16% (depending on the lender), managing student loan debt has become a rapidly growing challenge for graduates in the nation. Still, with sensible and smart planning along with the right tools, borrowers can substantially ease the overall debt burden.

To help young students and borrowers, Kamal Sabhlok, Head, Secured Lending and Microfinance Business, RBL Bank, suggests, “Students should think beyond just securing a loan—they must optimise it. Availing tax deductions, tapping into subsidy schemes, and making partial interest payments early on can reduce long-term pressure. Smart tools like step-up EMIs and timely refinancing can further make education debt more sustainable,”

Education loan interest rates 2025

Bank Interest rate range Special notes State Bank of India 8.15% – 11.15% Lowest rate (8.15%) for top institutes like IITs under Scholar Loan scheme. Most other loans (secured/unsecured) at ~11.15%. HDFC Bank 10.50% onwards Based on credit profile. No prepayment charges. Lower rates for reputed colleges. ICICI Bank Approx. 11.90% onwards Interest = Repo Rate + 3.75%. Same rate for domestic & overseas education. Kotak Mahindra Bank 8.00% – 12.00% (approx.) The exact rate depends on the student's profile. No processing fees.

Note: Rates are indicative and may vary based on the applicant's profile, loan amount, credit score and course. Do check with the respective bank for exact terms before applying.

Given the fairly steep interest rates on education loans. There are several lesser known yet powerful strategies to reduce your education loan stress, five of them are elucidated below:

1. Maximise tax relief and government subsidies You can claim deductions on the entire interest paid under Section 80E of the Income Tax Act. This dedication can be claimed for up to eight years, irrespective of whether you study in the nation or abroad.

Further, you can also focus on making the most of government schemes such as the Central Sector Interest Subsidy Scheme (CSIS) and the Dr. Ambedkar loan scheme that offers interest waivers for eligible students.

Vidya Lakshmi Portal is a dedicated centralised platform where students can apply for multiple bank loans and track subsidies. On your part you should maintain interest certificates and track eligibility for scheme renewals.

2. Take advantage of the moratorium period Given the moratorium i.e., course duration along with six to twelve months more defers repayment, interests still accrues. Still, paying partial interest during this phase can significantly reduce the total repayment cost on you.

Not only this, you can also focus on simultaneously building an EMI reserve by engaging in internships, freelancing or side gigs. Carefully, check with the customer support team of your respective financial institution, some banks provide incentives for early interest payments.

3. Refinance and prepay smartly In case your current loan has a high interest rate, do consider refinancing or transferring it to a more reputable and competitive lender. Even a 1-2% rate reduction can result in serious savings.

You can also plan efficient prepayment of your loan whenever possible. Most of the lenders in the country don’t charge penalties from borrowers for making prepayments. Now before applying for a prepayment of loan you can refer to online EMI calculators to estimate savings from both the options.

4. Tap employer support and flexi-repayment plans As a part of their compensation packages several employers now even provide education loan assistance for their employees. On the other hand banks allow step up EMI plans where the amount of payments increases as your income grows on a consistent basis.

Now, in case you face financial hardships, you can even request your respective lender for temporary assistance and relief or EMI customisation to make repayments feasible.

5. Automate payments and track credit health To never miss any EMI on your education loan you need consistent and disciplined repayment to pay off your education loans faster. For the same you can set up auto debit mandates. This will help you in maintaining a strong credit score and a default free credit profile, which is vital for future refinancing or loan approvals.

There are several artificial intelligence driven budgeting and loan tracking applications that can assist you in staying ahead of due dates and optimise your repayment plan.

Hence, strategic use of tax breaks, economic resources, refinancing, flexible plans along with early payments can turn your education loan into a manageable investment in your future. On your part you should also stay abreast and updated on government schemes and use digital tools such as EMI calculators to build a responsible repayment plan.